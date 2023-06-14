Crocodile kills 14-year-old Bihar teen, beaten to death by villagers

In a tragic incident, a teen from Bihar was attacked by a crocodile while fetching water from the river Ganga at Khalsa Ghat in Vaishali district of Bihar. According to media reports, the victim – identified as 14-year-old Ankit Kumar – was the son of Gokulpur villager Dharmendra Das. The child is said to have succumbed to his wounds. Soon after, the crocodile was brutally beaten to death by the boy’s relatives and other villagers who trapped the reptile in net. A video of the same has now gone viral.

The terrifying incident took place when Dharmendra Das and his family went to Khalsa Ghat to worship their newly purchased bike. Ankit Kumar walked to the river to get water as preparations for the worship event were underway. However, a crocodile that was waiting for its prey quickly attacked him and pulled Ankit into the water.

As per a report by NDTV, Ankit’s grandfather Sakaldip Das said, “We had bought a new motorcycle and had gone into the Ganga to bathe and fetch Gangajal for Puja. A crocodile got hold of him and killed him” He also added that it took them an hour to get the remains of his grandson from the water.

Alarmed by the situation, a crowd quickly gathered and through their combined efforts, they were able to capture the crocodile through a fishing net. They attempted to save Ankit, but he had reportedly died by then. The captive crocodile was then put to death by the outraged villagers using sticks and spears in retaliation.

In the video of the incident posted on Twitter, it can be seen that the villagers are attacking the crocodile with rods and spears.

While bathing in the Ganga in Vaishali, crocodile attacked, child died, villagers caught crocodile Gokulpur incident of Bidupur police station #Bihar pic.twitter.com/1iCiqlXxF1 — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) June 13, 2023

According to media reports, the crocodile was caught in the river because of the low water levels. The postmortem examination of the child’s remains at Sadar Hospital in Hajipur revealed numerous deep bites from the crocodile.

After receiving the information, the forest officials reached the spot and launched an investigation. They said that the reason for the death of the crocodile was under probe and to be ascertained.

“Actions will be taken against the violators for violating the wildlife protection act,” District Officer Vaishali, Amrita Raj told reporters.

