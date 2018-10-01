CPM slams withdrawal of cases against Sambhaji Bhide, claims such actions expose BJP's anti-Dalit stand

New Delhi: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Monday criticised the withdrawal of certain cases against Sambhaji Bhide, who is also a suspect in the recent Bhima-Koregaon violence, alleging it has exposed BJP's "anti-Dalit" stand.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) reiterated its demand that the culprits who indulged in violence in the Bhima-Koregaon incidents be brought to justice. "The BJP government in the state has also withdrawn cases against hundreds of BJP-Shiv Sena workers," the CPI (M) alleged in a statement.

"In sharp contrast, the cases that were slapped against dalit activists remain and they continue to be subjected to undue harassment. This totally exposes BJP's anti-dalit stand. This is condemnable," the statement said.

The Maharashtra Police withdrew old rioting cases against the right-wing leader, six months before the violence in Koregaon-Bhima near Pune, response to an RTI query has revealed. The cases were filed against Bhide in 2008 and 2009 in Sangli in western Maharashtra, it said.

A senior police official, however, said Monday the charges against the 85-year-old in the Koregaon-Bhima violence case have not been dropped.

Bhide, a former Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activist who heads Shiv Pratishthan Hindustan, is an accused in the 1 January Bhima-Koregaon caste violence case.

Violence broke out on 1 January during the annual celebrations at Bhima Koregaon to mark the 200th year of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon.