CPEB 2020: Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board extends application deadline for various entrance exams to 31 May

Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CPEB) has extended the deadline for submission of application forms for various entrance examinations till 31 May in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

There are nine exams whose application deadlines have been pushed including Pre-Engineering Test (PET), Pre-Pharmacy Test (PPHT) and Pre-Polytechnic Test (PPT).

Those who want to apply for the courses can do so by visiting the official website of CPEB at vyapam.cgstate.gov.in

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the application process for CG PET, CG PPHT, CG PPT, and CG MCA began on 17 March and will conclude on 31 May.

The report further mentions that the online registration for CG PAT, CG BDED, and CG BDeLD started from 16 April and will end on 31 May. For Msc Nursing and Basic Nursing, the application process commenced on 21 April and will end on 31 May, 2020.

CPEB has, however, not announced the exam dates for aforementioned courses.

How to apply

To apply for the various posts, aspirants need to go to official website of CPEB vyapam.cgstate.gov.in and click on the link for online application form.

They need to next select the course for which they want to apply. Before applying for any exam, candidates will be asked if they are Chhattisgarh domiciles.

Aspirants need to fill all the required details in the application form and upload their signature and photograph in the prescribed format followed by the payment of online fee to successfully complete the application process.