As the country faces the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, registration on the CoWin app opened for people between 18-44 years of age to get the vaccine shot. As many as 1.23 crore people have registered for the vaccine on the app after the registration opened on Wednesday, 28 April.

However, users have not been able to schedule their appointment to receive the vaccine jab. Reportedly, the scheduling of appointments from 1 May will not be possible as of now as states are still trying to procure the vaccine.

Here are some of the frequently asked questions and answers about the registration and appointment related to COVID-19 vaccination:

When can those between 18-44 years of age register for vaccination?

The registration for people between the ages of 18-44 years has started from 28 April. People can register using their mobile numbers.

Where does one have to register for the vaccine?

If users have downloaded Aarogya Setu on their mobile phones, they can register for vaccination using the same. Those people who want to get the vaccine jab can also register themselves on the CoWin website which one has to access on a mobile or a web browser on a computer.

Apart from the Aarogya Setu app, the registration can also happen through the Umang app where one will have to click on the "register/sign-in" option.

An OTP will be sent to the mobile number put by the person who wants to register for verification.

Upon confirmation of verification, a page will appear seeking basic details like name, age, gender and photo ID.

After the registration is done, an option for 'Schedule' will appear and the person will have to put the pin code of the area where he or she wants to get vaccinated. If the person is unaware of the pin code, then a list of states and districts is also available for further guidance.

This will lead to a list of vaccination centres as per the area preferred by the person willing to get the vaccination and the person will have to select the day and timing to avail the vaccination as per convenience and availability of the vaccine.

Once satisfied with the date and time, clicking on 'confirm' will finalise the appointment for vaccination.

An individual can add three more persons after registration by following a similar process of identification for each invidual.

Which vaccines are available in India?

Two vaccines namely Covishield and Covaxin are currently available in the country. Beneficiaries may be given one of these two vaccines. From 1 May, Russia’s Sputnik V will also be available in the country.

Will an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine shot be available after 1 May?

The schedule/slot for vaccination will be available depending on the vaccination drives of different states. The availability of vaccine shots will determine the schedule. People can get appointments based on the above factors.

Is there a charge for registering on CoWin?

No charges will be taken for registration on CoWin. However, if beneficiaries get vaccinated from a private medical facility then the price of the vaccine shot has to be paid.

Is COVID-19 vaccine shot available for free at all vaccination centres?

State governments will make announcements regarding the vaccination fee for people between the age of 18 to 44.

Currently, the vaccine is available free of charge at government hospitals for people who are 45 years or older while private facilities are charging Rs 250.

States including Delhi, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Odisha, Karnataka, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh are going to vaccinate people above the age of 18 for free.

What are the documents required for registering on CoWin?

Photo identity proofs like Aadhaar card, PAN card, driving license, passport, etc can be used for registering on the app.