COVID-19 update: India reports 2,841 new cases, nine deaths in last 24 hours, active cases dip to 18,604

The fresh COVID-19 infections reported on Friday were marginally higher than 2,827 cases logged on Thursday. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.58 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was 0.69 per cent

India logged 2,841 new cases of COVID-19 and nine deaths in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed on Friday morning. The country's tally of coronavirus cases has now risen to 4,31,16,254 (4 crore 31 lakh 16 thousand 2 hundred and 54).

The fresh infections reported on Friday are marginally higher than 2,827 cases recorded on Thursday.

The COVID-19 daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.58 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was 0.69 per cent, the health ministry informed.

India now has 18,604 active cases of COVID-19. There has been a decrease of 463 cases in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. Active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections.

In the last 24 hours, 3,295 patients got recuperated from COVID-19, increasing total recoveries to 4,25,73,460 (4 crore 25 lakh 73 thousand 4 hundred and 60). The COVID-19 recovery rate of the country was recorded at 98.74 per cent, the health ministry said.

So far, total of 5,24,190 (5 lakh 24 thousand 1 hundred and 90) people have died of COVID-19 in the country. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22 per cent.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 4,86,628 (4 lakh 86 thousand 6 hundred and 28) samples were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

Total of 84,29,44,795 (84 crore 29 lakh 44 thousand 7 hundred and 95) samples have been tested across the country for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

More than 190.99 crore vaccine doses have been administered under nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive that was started in the country on 16 January, 2021.

In the last 24 hours, 14,03,220 (14 lakh 3 thousand 2 hundred and 20) doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered to the beneficiaries in the country, the health ministry data stated.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.