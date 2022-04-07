COVID-19 update: India logs 1,033 new cases, 43 deaths in a single day

There has been a decline of 4.88 per cent in fresh infections reported on Thursday, from 1,086 cases registered on Wednesday.

New Delhi: India has reported 1,033 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, marginally lower than the previous day, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed on Thursday morning.

There has been a decline of 4.88 per cent in fresh infections reported on Thursday, from 1,086 cases registered on Wednesday.

Adding up the new patients, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases has now risen to 4,30,31,958 (4 crore 30 lakh 31 thousand 9 hundred and 58).

The COVID-19 daily positivity rate was reported at 0.21 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was at 0.22 per cent.

Active COVID-19 cases in India

According to the health ministry, there are now 11,639 active cases of COVID-19 in the country. Active cases stand at 0.03 per cent of the total cases.

There has been a reduction of 232 cases in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

COVID-19 deaths

In the last 24 hours, 43 people have died of COVID-19. With this, total fatalities due to coronavirus have risen to 5,21,530 (5 lakh 21 thousand 5 hundred and 30).

COVID-19 recoveries

India's recovery rate currently is at 98.76 per cent. In the last 24 hours, 1,222 patients recovered from COVID-19.

Total COVID-19 recoveries in the country has now increased to 4,24,98,789 (4 crore 24 lakh 98 thousand 7 hundred and 89).

COVID testing

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 4,82,039 (4 lakh 82 thousand and 39) samples were tested for COVID-19 in the country in the last 24 hours.

Till date, more than 79.20 crore samples have been tested for coronavirus across the country.

COVID-19 vaccination

India started inoculating its population against COVID-19 under nationwide vaccination drive launched on 16 January 2021. Since then, more than 185.20 crore vaccine doses have been administered across the country.

According to the data by the health ministry, 15,37,314 (15 lakh 37 thousand 3 hundred and 14) doses of COVID-19 vaccine were given to people in the last 24 hours.

India started reporting cases of COVID-19 between 2019 end and 2020 beginning. On 7 August 2020, the country's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark.

The tally rose to 30 lakh on 23 August 2020, 40 lakh on 5 September and 50 lakh on 16 September and went past 60 lakh on 28 September 28. By 11 October 2022, as many as 70 lakh people were infected by COVID-19.

On 29 October 2020, the country's COVID-19 tally crossed 80 lakh and by 20 November it went past 90 lakh-mark. In just a month, on 19 December, more than one crore people were already infected by COVID-19.

India surpassed the grim milestone of two crore on 4 May 2021 and three crore on 23 June 23.

With inputs from PTI

