While Kerala entered a 15-day COVID-19-induced lockdown from today, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu have decided to impose similar stricter restrictions from 10 to 24 May to curb the spread of the coronavirus

With COVID-19 cases continuing to rise at breakneck speed across India, pressure is growing on states to announce lockdown. On Saturday, as India's tally exceeded 4 lakh, several more states either imposed stricter restrictions or extended the existing ones.

In south, Tamil Nadu announced a 15-day lockdown from 10 May, while in northwestern part of the country, Rajasthan said that it will be imposing stricter restrictions from Monday.

Here is a look at coronavirus -induced restrictions imposed by states and Union Territories across India:

*Delhi: The national capital has been under lockdown since 19 April and it was last extended till 10 May.

*Haryana is under a seven-day long lockdown from 3 May. Earlier, weekend curfew was enforced in nine districts.

*Bihar on 4 May imposed a lockdown till 15 May.

*Uttar Pradesh has extended the duration of the weekend lockdown till 7 am on 10 May.

*Odisha is under a 14-day lockdown from 5 to 19 May.

*Rajasthan has decided to implement a strict lockdown in the state from 10 to 24 May though curbs continue to be in place since last month.

*Jharkhand had extended the lockdown-like restrictions till 13 May. The restrictions were first imposed on 22 April as "Health Safety Week".

*Chhattisgarh has announced weekend lockdown while earlier allowing district collectors to extend local lockdowns till 15 May.

*Punjab has imposed extensive curbs, in addition to measures like a weekend lockdown and night curfew till 15 May.

*Chandigarh administration has also imposed weekend lockdowns.

*Madhya Pradesh has imposed 'Janta curfew' till 15 May with only essential services allowed.

*Gujarat has imposed night curfew (from 8 pm to 6 am ) and other day-time restrictions in 36 cities till 12 May.

*Maharashtra had imposed lockdown-like curbs on 5 April coupled with prohibitory orders and restrictions on the movement of people. The curbs were later extended till 15 May. Local lockdowns in district like Latur and Solapur have been imposed, and curbs tightened in Amravati, Akola and Yavatmal.

*Goa government to impose a curfew from 9 to 24 May. It lifted a four-day lockdown on Monday, except in tourist hotspots like Calangute and Candolim in North Goa, though restrictions were continuing.

*West Bengal has since last week imposed extensive curbs including ban on all kinds of gatherings.

*Assam advanced the night curfew to 6 pm from the current 8 pm with restrictions imposed on the movement of people at public places from Wednesday. Night curfew was imposed on 27 April till 7 May.

*Nagaland has imposed partial lockdown with stricter rules from 30 April to 14 May.

*Mizoram government has announced seven-day complete lockdown from 4 am on 10 May to 4 am on 17 May.

*Arunachal Pradesh has imposed night curfew — from 6.30 pm to 5 am — for the entire month starting Saturday.

*Manipur government has imposed curfew in seven districts from 8 May till 17 May.

*Sikkim imposed lockdown-like restrictions till 16 May.

*Jammu and Kashmir administration has extended the lockdown in four districts of Srinagar, Baramulla, Budgam and Jammu till 10 May, while Samba too will see similar restrictions. Night curfew continues in all municipal/urban local body limits of all 20 districts.

*Uttarakhand has reimposed several restrictions including night curfew. Curfew, imposed in April-end, has been extended in three heavy caseload districts of Dehradun. Udham Singh Nagar and Haridwar in Uttarakhand till 10 May.

*Himachal Pradesh has imposed lockdown or "corona curfew" in the state from 7 May to 16 May.

*Kerala: Lockdown from 8 to 16 May.

*Tamil Nadu: Complete lockdown from 10 to 24 May.