COVID 19 positive patients fight for water in Uttar Pradesh

Angry patients admitted to the L1 category COVID 19 hospital in Sangam city, Prayagraj created a ruckus over the lack of water on 28 May.

The patients stood at the entrance of the facility and raged about the inhuman, animal-like treatment by hospital authorities.

This reportedly happened after the authorities failed to restore the water supply at the hospital for two hours. From mosquitoes to heat to now no water, the patients were extremely distressed and visible agitated.

The patients further stated that they were receiving neither proper food nor drinking water. "Its all kaccha-pakka (half-cooked)," yelled an elderly man.

This hospital is in the area of ​​Kotwa Bani, about 30 km from the city. The incident took place at 1 pm on Thursday afternoon.

In a statement, Prayagraj Chief Medical Officer claimed that the water supply problem was resolved within two hours.

"There was a problem with the fresh water supply because of an electrical fault. We called an electrician and sorted the problem in two hours. There is always water in the overhead tank but the patients prefer using freshwater for their bath. We solved their problem in a quick manner," he said.