COVID-19 Lockdown: BBMP presents its Budget via video conferencing due to lockdown, announces total outlay of Rs 10,899 crore for 2020-21

The Bruhat Bengaluru MahanagaraPalike (BBMP) presented its annual budget via video conference in view of coronavirus lockdown across the country.

BBMP mayor Goutham Kumar tweeted that the Budget session was streamed live from the head office to all the zonal offices.

The budget outlay for 2020-21 is Rs 10,899.23 crore. It focuses on providing pure drinking water, environmental conservation, basic infrastructure and smart education.

The BBMP expects tax revenue of Rs 3,538.21 crore and non-tax revenue of Rs 2,316.08 crore, a report in Bangalore Mirror said. Its revenue receipt also includes a grant of Rs 4,339 crore from the state government.

According to The Indian Express, the BBMP will spend Rs 895.08 crore for pay and pension benefits and Rs 256.12 crore for street light electricity charges.

It plans to expend Rs 911.76 crore for garbage disposal and Rs 1,227.13 crore for maintenance works. The Bengaluru municipal body has kept over Rs 500 crore for horticulture, forest and lakes.

Apart from this, the BBMP has earmarked Rs 5288.54 crore for development works.

Member of Parliament for Bengaluru South constituency Tejasvi Surya congratulated the BBMP Mayor for “prioritising city’s solid waste management and providing 10,000 litres of free water to poor households.” He said that giving free laptops to students is a step in the right direction.

