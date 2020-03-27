COVID-19: Experts warn of community transmission if people violate lockdown; India records 724 cases, 17 deaths so far

Health officials maintained on Friday that India is still in Phase II of the coronavirus pandemic even as the tally of confirmed cases rose to 724. Officially, 17 people have lost their lives in India due the novel coronavirus while 66 patients have been discharged after being cured of the virus that has killed over 25,000 globally and infected over 5.4 lakh persons.

On Friday, India also announced unprecedented measures to cushion the impact of a 21-day-long nationwide shutdown and the threat the pandemic has caused.

The RBI on Friday announced its steepest interest rate cut in more than 11 years in a bid to counter the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, as the government stepped up efforts to battle the fast-spreading virus, amid warnings from health experts that there could be a risk of community transmission if people violated the lockdown.

The health ministry continued to maintain that there was no case of community transmission yet.

"There is not enough evidence to show that community transmission has started," Dr Raman R Gangakhedkar, Head of Epidemiology and Communicable diseases at ICMR, said on Friday during the health ministry's daily briefing.

Gangakhedkar also denounced prediction models for India, saying they often "go wrong".

"There are many doomsday predictors," he added.

Meanwhile, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba has asked states to immediately strengthen the surveillance of international travellers, who entered the country before the lockdown as there appeared to be a "gap" between the actual monitoring for COVID-19 and the total arrivals.

In a letter to chief secretaries of all States and Union Territories, Gauba said the gap in the monitoring of international passengers for coronavirus "may seriously jeopardise the efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19", given that many amongst the persons who have tested positive so far in India have a history of international travel.

Apart from announcing the rate cut, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) also allowed banks to put on hold EMI payments on all term loans for three months as it slashed the cost of fresh borrowing by cutting policy interest rate, a move which was dubbed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "giant steps" to safeguard the economy from the impact of coronavirus.

"The announcements will improve liquidity, reduce cost of funds, help middle class and businesses," Modi tweeted.

On its part, the Delhi government assured people that medical staff in the National Capital were ready to tackle the situation even if the cases go up at a rate of 100 per day and that it has the adequate number of medicines and testing kits.

While Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane launched an initiative christened 'Operation Namaste' to extend all possible assistance to the government in containing the spread of the novel coronavirus, NDRF chief SN Pradhan said the force is getting battle-ready should its services be required amid rising cases.

"We have prepared 84 small core teams per battalion. The force is trying to cover 600 personnel in each battalion with personal protection equipment (PPE). We have informed the chief secretaries of all the states that we are on standby and can be called in, as and when required...," Pradhan told PTI in a telephonic interview.

While the numbers ⁠— both the toll and the total number of coronavirus cases ⁠— may not paint a grim picture compared to other countries, including the developed nations like the US and the UK, concern is growing among healthcare experts who believe that if people do not follow the lockdown or social distancing seriously, the situation can quickly go out of control.

Dr Arvind Kumar, lung surgeon at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) in Delhi, said "the only way" to slow down the virus' transmission is to follow the lockdown diligently.

Dr Kumar, also founder trustee of Lung Care Foundation, cautioned that "one infected person can spread the contagion to three more persons, which then increases in a geometric progression".

"So, you can imagine the threat India is facing if people violate lockdown and roam around, especially in the affected ones. It will be so difficult to trace contacts then," he added.

Kumar also warned that sometimes a COVID-19-positive person may not have a fever but regular flu symptoms with breathlessness, and it is important for such people to be self-isolated.

Asked about the cases from clusters, Health Ministry's Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal, at the press conference, said contact tracing of all the cases is being done diligently as per defined protocols and in areas where more than one case has been reported, special teams have been deployed for house-to-house surveys.

India is under a complete lockdown for 21 days since Wednesday, in a desperate measure to contain the spread of the virus. Globally, the death toll from the coronavirus has risen to 25,000 with more than 5.4 lakh cases reported in over 170 countries and territories.



Cases in states

As per the health ministry, four deaths have been reported from Maharashtra while Gujarat had registered three deaths.

Karnataka has reported two deaths so far, while Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Punjab, Delhi, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh have reported one death each.

According to the data, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the country stood at 640, while 66 people were either cured or discharged and one had migrated.

The total number of 724 cases included 47 foreign nationals, the ministry said.

Agarwal said, "Seventy-five new cases of coronavirus and four deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours and that the Centre is working in tandem with states to ensure that social distancing is followed and the lockdown is implemented effectively."

In Shillong, the Catholic Church has written to its parishes across the Khasi Jaintia Hills region to open the facilities as centres for quarantine, if needed, amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Shillong Archdiocese administrator John Madur in a letter said, "I understand we are in difficult times. But I am sure we can be of some services to humanity."

The Catholic Church is one of the biggest churches in the state with over three lakh members.

