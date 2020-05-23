You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

COVID-19 data row: All backups of patient information received by Kerala govt deleted, US-based Sprinklr tells high court

India Asian News International May 23, 2020 19:07:19 IST

Kochi: United States-based company Sprinklr, which was entrusted with handling data related to COVID-19 patients in Kerala, on Saturday submitted before Kerala High Court that it has deleted all backup data shared with it by the state government.

Advocate Dan Haley, the authorised representative of Sprinklr, filed an affidavit in the high court saying that the company had received instruction from Kerala government that all backup data received prior to the high court's interim order dated 24 April should be deleted.

COVID-19 data row: All backups of patient information received by Kerala govt deleted, US-based Sprinklr tells high court

Representational image. PTI

"Sprinklr hereby confirms and declares that pursuant to the instructions under Government of Kerala's letter dated 16 May, 2020, the respondent company has permanently deleted all such backup data, and no data whatsoever, received by the respondent company from the government of Kerala, prior to Order dated 24 April, 2020, remain with the company," the affidavit said.

Kerala government had recently filed an affidavit in the matter and informed the court that the database covering COVID-19 patients and those under the disease surveillance was transferred to the government-owned cloud webspace.

The state government had also said that Sprinklr had been directed to destroy all residual data, if any, immediately.

Kerala High Court had, on 24 May, directed the state government to anonymise all COVID-19 related data collected and collated so far and allow the US-based company Sprinklr to access the data only after anonymisation is completed.

The court had also injuncted Sprinklr from committing any act which will be in breach of the confidentiality of data entrusted with them by the State government under an impugned contract.

Updated Date: May 23, 2020 19:07:19 IST



Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See

Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) study shows increased mortality in COVID-19 patients just as ICMR widens its use in India

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 23 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: May 23 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres