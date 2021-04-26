COVID-19 Daily Tracker: India registers 3.52 lakh new cases and 2,812 deaths
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on 7 August, 30 lakh on 23 August, 40 lakh on 5 September and 50 lakh on 16 September
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on 7 August, 30 lakh on 23 August, 40 lakh on 5 September and 50 lakh on 16 September. It went past 60 lakh on 28 September, 70 lakh on 11 October, crossed 80 lakh on 29 October, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 1.50 crore on April 19.
According to the ICMR, 27,79,18,810 samples have been tested up to 25 April with 17,19,588 samples being tested on Saturday.
A total of 1,92,311 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 63,928 from Maharashtra, 14,283 from Karnataka, 13,475 from Tamil Nadu, 13,898 from Delhi, 10,959 from Uttar Pradesh, 10,884 from West Bengal, 8,356 from Punjab and 7,616 from Andhra Pradesh.
With inputs from PTI
also read
Bharat Biotech fixes price of Covaxin at Rs 600 per dose for states, Rs 1,200 for private hospitals
The Hyderabad-based company is currently supplying the vaccine to the Central Government at Rs 150 per dosage and the government on its part is distributing it free of cost
Bombay HC directs Maharashtra to control Remdesivir supply, tells Centre to reconsider door-to-door vaccination
Hearing a bunch of petitions on dearth of COVID-19 essentials in Maharashtra, Bombay HC also questioned the Maharashtra government over delays in RT-PCR test reports and said that it would direct government to increase the number of testing labs
Record spike in COVID cases, deaths in several states; Opposition corners BJP over 'mishandling' of pandemic
Meanwhile, seers announced the end of the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar amid fears of the religious congregation emerging into a super spreader event with nearly 2,000 reportedly testing positive for coronavirus in the Kumbh area