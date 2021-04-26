India

COVID-19 crisis: Twitter India releases resources to find urgent help, factual information

FP Staff April 26, 2021 15:56:21 IST
Representational image. AP

With India in the midst of a devastating second wave of the coronavirus , Twitter India has released a list of resources to help people get accurate information about the ongoing crisis.

Twitter users can access these resources by tapping on the 'explore' tab and going to the 'COVID-19' section. There are four information guides in all — a list of emergency resources, guides for factual information on vaccination, real-time information and safety tips.

The list of SOS resources includes information on access to hospital beds, oxygen, food, etc. This will be updated in real-time as people put out their emergency Tweets.

This page currently features tweets by people asking for and offering help with oxygen cans, blood donation and plasma donation, among other things.

The page ' COVID-19 Vaccines: Know the facts' includes tweets from government authorities worldwide as well as media articles on the safety and efficacy of vaccines.

The ' COVID-19 in India LIVE' page includes tweets by Central and state ministers, and civic authorities related to the fight against the novel coronavirus . These include announcements regarding free vaccination, guides for management of patients and official statistics.

The page on safety tips includes guides to remain safe by the Union health minister, Union minister Harsh Vardhan, UNICEF and other important Twitter handles. The safety tips relate to mask wearing, hand washing and physical distancing.

Over the past weeks, large numbers of people have taken to Twitter to ask for and provide help, and to share lists of resources as COVID-19 cases rise exponentially across the country.

With many people struggling to access COVID-19 tests and hospital beds, several experts have pointed to the possibility of large-scale undercounting of cases and deaths in India.

However, India's official total tally of COVID-19 cases has climbed to 1,73,13,163 while active cases have crossed the 28-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The toll has increased to 1,95,123 with a record 2,812 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: April 26, 2021 15:56:21 IST

