COVID-19: Amid rising cases, Delhi makes mask mandatory again; Rs 500 fine on violators

New Delhi: Amid rising cases of COVID-19 in the national capital, the Delhi government has made wearing of face mask/cover in all public places mandatory. Those caught violating the mask guidelines would be fined Rs 500.

The fine under this provision of the notification will not be applicable to persons travelling together in private four-wheeler vehicles, ANI reported.

#COVID19 | GoVt of Delhi makes wearing of face mask/cover in all public places mandatory; a fine of Rs 500 will be imposed on violators. The fine under this provision of the notification will not be applicable to persons travelling together in private four-wheeler vehicles. pic.twitter.com/sCUHspkQ1e — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2022

Delhi on Wednesday reported eight fatalities due to coronavirus, the highest in nearly 180 days, and 2,146 new cases with a positivity rate of 17.83 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.

The national capital had on 13 February reported 12 deaths due to the viral disease.

On Tuesday, Delhi had reported 2,495 new coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 15.41 per cent and seven fatalities. The national capital saw 1,372 infections and six deaths on Sunday as the case positivity rate rose to 17.85 per cent, the highest since 21 January, it said. The government did not release the daily health bulletin on Monday.

