COVID-19: 34 states, UTs recording decline in cases, positivity rate, says Centre

The government on Thursday said 34 states and union territories, including Karnataka, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, are recording a decline in COVID-19 cases and positivity rate, while Kerala and Mizoram are still recording an increase in cases and positivity.

On reopening schools, it said the districts having less than five per cent Covid positivity rate can move in the direction of reopening schools but it is up to the state governments to take a call in this regard, a PTI report said.

Noting that the pandemic situation has improved and there has been a consistent decline in new COVID-19 cases, Niti Ayog Member (Health) V K Paul said we have more confidence now to go in the direction of reopening schools.

It also said that the pandemic situation has improved and there is a contraction in the spread of the Covid infection. In 268 districts, the positivity rate is below five per cent, the government said.

According to PTI, it said that a decline in the COVID-19 case fatality rate has been noted with an increase in the administration of vaccine doses.

There has been a consistent decline in daily active COVID-19 cases and daily positivity rate, indicating the decreased spread of the infection, the government said.

It noted that present data indicate that unlike evidence during the earlier COVID-19 surge, with the current variant, surgery is safe and not associated with higher chances of complications or deaths in coronavirus patients, PTI said.

As per PTI, the government said that the population with an average age of 44 years were infected more in this Covid wave as compared to previous waves, and last time, the average was 55 years.

In this Covid wave, sore throat was seen more in patients and there was significantly lesser use of drugs for treatment, it added.

