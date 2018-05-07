You are here:
Court for FIR against AAP's Ashutosh over alleged derogatory remarks against Jawaharlal Nehru, Atal Bihari Vajpayee

India FP Staff May 07, 2018 16:52:52 IST

The Rohini court in Delhi has ordered the registration of an FIR against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Ashutosh for allegedly making an inflammatory speech against former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Jawaharlal Nehru back in 2016.

In 2016, in a blog, the journalist-turned-politician defended sacked AAP minister Sandeep Kumar, who was expelled from the party on charges of rape. Ashutosh had referred to the reported relationships of Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru with women to defend Kumar over the "objectionable" CD showing him in a compromising position with a woman and claimed that he was sacked as a minister for "perception management".

A file photo of Ashutosh. News18

"We have received the complaint against Ashutosh and it is being looked into for further action. No case has been registered so far," said a senior police officer as per the DNA report.

Ashutosh has come under sharp attack from the Opposition parties as well as some AAP leaders, who had criticised his blog.

At that time, the Delhi Police has registered a complaint against him. The complaint filed at Jyoti Nagar Police Station in northeast Delhi had demanded that police send Ashutosh for a "mental check-up" and register a case against him under appropriate law.

According to the DNA report, complainant Subodh Jain, an RTI activist and former journalist, said Ashutosh's argument in defence of Sandeep Kumar that it was a matter of his "personal life" is a sign of his "warped mindset". "Now that the debauchery of his own party leader has been exposed Ashutosh's argument of private life and his questioning of Mahatma Gandhi's character is a sign of his warped mindset," Jain said in his complaint. The complainant further added that Ashutosh's "low-grade" argument has "deeply hurt" him as well as a large number of people in the country and all over the world.

 


