Couple invites Indian Army to wedding; gesture wins hearts

It has become a very common practice to see civilians celebrating different festivals like Raksha Bandhan and Diwali with the soldiers of the Indian Army. However, taking things to a new level, a couple recently decided to celebrate their wedding with the armed forces. This warm gesture was recently made by a couple from Kerala who not only invited the soldiers to their wedding but also sent a special note along with the card. Through the invite, the couple expressed their gratitude toward the soldiers.

As shared by the Indian Army on Instagram, the wedding invite was from a couple named Rahul and Karthika, who got married on 10 November. The couple wanted the special presence and blessings of the Indian Army soldiers on their big day. The post shows a yellow-coloured card which has every detail of the wedding including the names of the bride, the groom and their family members.

However, what caught users’ attention was the sweet handwritten note on the left side of the card.

Stating that they are getting married on 10 November, the couple wrote,”We are truly thankful for your love, determination, and true patriotism towards our country. We owe a deep debt of gratitude to you for keeping us safe. Because of you, we sleep peacefully. Thank you for giving us all happy days with our loved ones. Because of you, we are getting married happily. We are extremely delighted to invite you to our special day.”

Further, by sharing the card on their Instagram handle, the Indian Army thanked them for the invite and also extended its ‘Best Wishes’ to Rahul and Karthika.

The post was shared on Friday and has so far grabbed over 85,000 likes and several comments. Many took to the comment section and appreciated the couple’s gesture. A user wrote, “This is AMAZING!”, while another person wrote, “Wow! best wishes dears. Jai Hind.” A third user commented, “The best way to express the love we’ve in our hearts for our real heroes.”

What are your thoughts on this post?

