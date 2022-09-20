Country trusts BJP, responsibility of all party mayors to work from grassroot level, says PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday told the the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) mayors that the country trusts the party and therefore, it is the responsibility of all mayors to work from the grassroots level.

The Prime Minister today virtually inaugurated the two-day ‘National Mayors’ Conference’ that is being held in Gujarat capital Gandhinagar.

Addressing the Council of Mayors and Deputy Mayors of BJP, PM Modi said: “Our country trusts BJP. It’s the responsibility of all Mayors to work from the grassroots level. Better facilities to be provided and growth should be well-planned.”

The Prime Minister said that the conference has a major role to play in preparing a road map of India’s urban development for the next 25 years during ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

PM Modi directed the BJP mayors to follow party's motto 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Prayas'. He also recalled that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel began his journey as a mayor. He urged all present during the conference to follow Patel's path for a better India and work for its development.

"Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel began his journey as a Mayor. We shall follow his path for a better India and work for its development. All Mayors must follow Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas And Sabka Prayas," the Prime Minister said.

Comparing the development works done during the previous government and his regime, the Prime Minister said that till 2014, the metro network was less than 250 kilometers long in India, but today it is more than 775 kilometers.

The Prime Minister further said that Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities are now becoming the centre of economic activities and the BJP mayors should focus on developing industry clusters in those areas. "Small vendors must get training to use digital payments system. Mayors must take initiative to ensure this," he added.

PM Narendra Modi also asked the BJP mayors to plan a holistic development of cities, and said the elected representatives should not think just in terms of winning polls as cities cannot be developed with an election-centric approach.

"The elected representatives should not think just in term of winning elections. You cannot develop your city with an election-centric approach," the PM said.

BJP national secretary Rituraj Sinha said that 121 mayors and deputy mayors of BJP-ruled urban local bodies across the country will participate in the two-day event, which is being organised by the party's 'sushasan (good governance) cell.

BJP national president JP Nadda also attended the inaugural ceremony.

With inputs from agencies

