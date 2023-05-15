Corporate offices in Gurugram now allowed to serve beer and wine
The policy will be applicable to only those corporate offices that have atleast 5,000 employees. Another condition is that a corporate office should have a minimum covered area of one lakh-square feet in single premises
Corporate employees can now enjoy some fun time with colleagues, and have a glass of wine or beer in their offices as the Haryana government has now approved the state’s 2023-24 excise policy. Under this new policy, corporate offices are allowed to serve low-content alcohol drinks to employees and guests.
In Haryana, this policy will come into effect from 12 July. It will be the first time in India where a state has allowed corporate offices to serve low-content alcohol drinks to employees.
The policy will be applicable to only those corporate offices that have atleast 5,000 employees. Another condition is that a corporate office should have a minimum covered area of one lakh-square feet in single premises.
Gurugram, which is also known as the ‘Millenium city of India’, is expected to have a huge impact due to the policy as the city has many big corporate offices.
The policy stated, “The procedure for grant of licence (L-10F) shall be as applicable to the bar licences. The licence shall be granted on payment of an annual fixed fee of Rs 10 lakh on terms and conditions specified by the excise and taxation commissioner,” the policy stated. Apart from the license, the licensee will have to pay an amount of Rs 3 lakh. “The licensed premises shall not be a thoroughfare or connected to any area frequented by the public.”
This new policy will also bring some changes as well. The maximum number of retail liquor vends in Haryana has been reduced from 2,500 to 2,400. Earlier it was reduced from 2,600 to 2,500.
With inputs from agencies
