Coronavirus Vaccine India LIVE updates: Narendra Modi to launch inoculation drive at 10.30 am; 3 lakh health workers to be given doses

Coronavirus Vaccine India LIVE updates: A total of 3,006 session sites across the country will be virtually connected during the launch at 10.30 am by PM Narendra Modi and around 100 beneficiaries will be vaccinated at each session site

FP Staff January 16, 2021 08:30:41 IST
Coronavirus Vaccine India LIVE updates: Narendra Modi to launch inoculation drive at 10.30 am; 3 lakh health workers to be given doses

09:07 (ist)

Covishield: How the vaccine works

Developed by the University of Oxford and British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and manufactured by the Pune-based Serum Institute of India, Covishield has emerged as the most promising vaccine for countries like India where cost and logistics are a significant consideration.

Covishield is a vector vaccine which are slower but cheaper and can be kept stable for six months at standard refrigerator temperatures. The vaccine uses a weakened version of a common cold virus called an adenovirus that affects chimpanzees but doesn't infect humans. It attaches to cells and injects DNA that tells them to make the coronavirus spike protein - the structures on the surface of the coronavirus, giving it that studded appearance.

This catches the attention of the immune system which recognizes it as foreign and builds up a defence to attack the real coronavirus when an actual infection occurs.
08:48 (ist)

Vaccination drive to be conducted at 81 sites in Delhi

In Delhi, the drive will kick off from the state-run LNJP Hospital with a simple ceremony in the presence of Chief Minister Kejriwal and Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

A trio of a doctor, nurse and a sanitation worker will receive COVID-19 vaccine shots in the presence of Kejriwal at LNJP Hospital, sources told PTI.

The 81 sites named in the national capital for administering the jabs include six Central government facilities like AIIMS, Safdarjung Hospital, RML Hospital and Kalawati Saran Children Hospital and two ESI hospitals.
08:30 (ist)

Co-WIN app will be used to drive vaccination programme 

An online digital platform Co-WIN, developed by the health ministry, will be used to drive the vaccination programme.

A dedicated 24x7 call centre — 1075 — has also been set up for addressing queries related to the COVID-19 pandemic, vaccine roll-out and the Co-WIN software.
08:24 (ist)

Over 3 lakh healthcare workers to get vaccinated today

India is all set to roll out the world's biggest vaccination programme on Saturday, with over 3 lakh healthcare workers to be inoculated on the first day of the much-anticipated drive, which the government said is "probably the beginning of the end" of COVID-19.

A total of 3,006 session sites across all states and Union territories will be virtually connected during the launch at 10.30 am by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and around 100 beneficiaries will be vaccinated at each session site.

Jan 16, 2021 - 09:07 (IST)

Jan 16, 2021 - 08:56 (IST)

Centre to fund doses for first round of inoculation

The campaign will be held from 9 am to 5 pm on all days but those earmarked for routine immunisation programme.

The funding of the first two groups of those getting vaccinated — the healthcare and frontline workers — will be done entirely by the Centre. The drive will be held for these groups at various public health care facilities both in rural and urban India.

Healthcare will include doctors, nurses, technicians, lab workers, including ICDS workers. Frontline workers will be personnel from state and central police department, armed forces, home guard, prison staff, disaster management volunteers and civil defence organisation, municipal workers and revenue officials engaged in COVID-19 containment, surveillance and associated activities.

Jan 16, 2021 - 08:51 (IST)

On first day, 16,000 to be vaccinated in Gujarat, 6,500 in Assam

Medical superintendents of government hospitals at Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar will be among the first to get the shots in Gujarat, where over 16,000 health workers will be vaccinated during the day, officials said.

In Assam, an estimated 6,500 people of the 1.9 lakh health workers will be vaccinated on the first day. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will inaugurate the drive at Assam Medical College Hospital, Dibrugarh and Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital. Former vice chancellor of Srimanta Sankardeva University of Health Sciences Dr Umesh Chandra Sarma will be the first to receive the initial dose in the state.

Jan 16, 2021 - 08:48 (IST)

Jan 16, 2021 - 08:30 (IST)

Jan 16, 2021 - 08:28 (IST)

India will enter 'decisive phase with world's vaccination programme: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country would enter a "decisive phase" in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

"Tomorrow, 16 January, India begins the pan-India rollout of COVID-19 vaccination drive. The launch will take place at 10:30 am tomorrow morning," he tweeted.

His office had said this will be the world's largest vaccination programme covering the entire length and breadth of the country and all preparations are in place to initiate it on the principles of 'Jan Bhagidari'.

Jan 16, 2021 - 08:26 (IST)

Inoculation drive 'beginning of end' of pandemic: Harsh Vardhan

On the eve of the roll-out, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan reviewed the preparations and visited the dedicated COVID-19 control room set up at the Nirman Bhawan premises of the health ministry.

The vaccination drive has been planned in a phased manner, identifying priority groups. Healthcare workers, both in government and private sectors including ICDS (Integrated Child Development Services) workers, will receive the vaccine during this phase, the health ministry said in a statement. Vardhan said India's exercise to vaccinate its population against COVID-19 shall be the largest immunisation drive of the world.

He reiterated that both the indigenously manufactured vaccines—Covishield by Serum Institute of India and Covaxin of Bharat Biotech—have proven safety and immunogenicity records and are the most important tools to contain the pandemic.

Speaking at a separate programme, Vardhan said, "Tomorrow is an important day... it is the last phase of the battle against coronavirus. I say, this is probably the beginning of the end of COVID now which is going to start tomorrow." He, however, cautioned that even if the vaccination drive is on, there should not be lowering of guard and people must follow COVID-19-appropriate behaviour.

Jan 16, 2021 - 08:24 (IST)

Coronavirus Vaccine India LATEST Updates: A total of 3,006 session sites across all states and Union territories will be virtually connected during the launch at 10.30 am by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and around 100 beneficiaries will be vaccinated at each session site.

A day before a massive countrywide vaccination drive against coronavirus is set to commence, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday said the step is "probably the beginning of the end" of COVID-19 .

Speaking at the 146th India Meteorological Department (IMD) foundation day, he, however, cautioned that even if the vaccination drive is on, there should not be lowering of guard and people must follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

"Tomorrow is an important day...it is the last phase of the battle against coronavirus . I say, this is probably the beginning of the end of COVID now which is going to start tomorrow," Vardhan, who is also Science and Technology and Earth Sciences Minister, said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch India's COVID-19 vaccination drive on 16 January via video conferencing.

This will be the world's largest vaccination programme covering the entire length and breadth of the country and all preparations are in place to initiate the programme.

A total of 3,006 session sites across all states and Union territories will be virtually connected during the launch and around 100 beneficiaries will be vaccinated at each session site on the first day.

The vaccination programme is based on principles of priority groups to be vaccinated first. Healthcare workers, both in the government and private sectors, including Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) workers, will receive the vaccine during this phase.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had earlier this month approved Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country, paving the way for a massive inoculation drive.

Updated Date: January 16, 2021 08:36:27 IST

