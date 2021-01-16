Coronavirus Vaccine India LIVE updates: Narendra Modi to launch inoculation drive at 10.30 am; 3 lakh health workers to be given doses

09:07 (ist)

Covishield: How the vaccine works

Developed by the University of Oxford and British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and manufactured by the Pune-based Serum Institute of India, Covishield has emerged as the most promising vaccine for countries like India where cost and logistics are a significant consideration.

Covishield is a vector vaccine which are slower but cheaper and can be kept stable for six months at standard refrigerator temperatures. The vaccine uses a weakened version of a common cold virus called an adenovirus that affects chimpanzees but doesn't infect humans. It attaches to cells and injects DNA that tells them to make the coronavirus spike protein - the structures on the surface of the coronavirus, giving it that studded appearance.

This catches the attention of the immune system which recognizes it as foreign and builds up a defence to attack the real coronavirus when an actual infection occurs.