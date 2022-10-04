Coronavirus Update: Big relief from Covid-19 pandemic, less than 2000 new cases in India

Coronavirus Update: There is relief for India on the front of the global coronavirus pandemic. Compared to Monday, there has been a decrease in the daily cases of Covid-19 in the country today. After this reduction, less than 2000 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in India today.

In the last 24 hours, 1,968 new cases of coronavirus have been reported, while 15 people died. Earlier on Monday, 3,011 new cases of Covid-19 were registered in the country while 28 people died. There has been a decrease of 1043 in the daily number of newly infected coronavirus patients compared to yesterday.

According to the data released by the Ministry of Health this morning, in the last 24 hours, 1,968 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in the country while 15 people have died. During this 3,481 people managed to beat the coronavirus pandemic. With this, the number of active cases of Covid-19 in the country has come down to 34 thousand 598. In the last 24 hours, there has been a decrease in the number of active Covid-19 cases by 1528.

With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in India has increased to 4 crore 45 lakh 99 thousand 466 while the number of people recovering from Covid-19 has increased to 4 crore 40 lakh 36 thousand 152. At the same time, a total of 5 lakh 28 thousand 716 people have died due to coronavirus pandemic so far in the country.

According to the information given by the Ministry of Health, the number of people recovering from coronavirus is increasing continuously. Now the recovery rate in the country has increased to 98.74 percent. At the same time, active cases comprise 0.08 percent of the total infection.

The government is emphasizing on vaccination to control the coronavirus pandemic. So far, the number of Covid-19 vaccinations has reached 218 crore 80 lakh 50 thousand 600. At the same time, in the last 24 hours, 3 lakh 44 thousand 525 people have been given the dose of coronavirus vaccine.

