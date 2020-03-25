Coronavirus Outbreak: Madhya Pradesh reports first fatality; 65-year-old woman dies at Indore hospital

Indore: A 65-year-old woman succumbed to coronavirus at a government hospital in Indore on Wednesday, becoming the first case of COVID-19 death in Madhya Pradesh, officials said.

The woman, who had no history of travelling abroad in recent times, originally hailed from neighbouring Ujjain and was undergoing treatment at the government-run M Y Hospital in Indore.

This woman was a resident of Ujjain and her treatment was going on at the MY Hospital, Indore collector Lokesh Jatav told reporters while confirming the first death in Madhya Pradesh due to the dreaded virus.

She was facing difficulties in breathing which led to further deterioration in her condition. Besides, she was diabetic and despite all efforts by doctors she could not survive, the collector said.

Jatav informed that set protocol will be followed while performing her last rites so that those taking part in it don't get infected by the dreaded virus. Those performing her last rites will be provided with protective gear, he said.

The collector said elderly woman was among the five coronavirus-affected persons undergoing treatment in different hospitals of the city.

Doctors have so far examined 29 persons closely related to them but none of them were found with symptoms linked to the viral infection, he said. Officials are keeping an eye on their health and making them undergo further medical tests, he said.

Health officials said the deceased woman and four others admitted in different city hospitals have no history of travelling overseas in recent times and this means they contracted the infection in the country.

Madhya Pradesh has so far reported 15 coronavirus positive cases.

After cases of coronavirus were reported from Indore and Ujjain, authorities imposed curfew in both the cities.

