Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE updates: Confirmed cases in India rise to six; visa curbs extended to Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan

Coronavirus Outbreak LATEST updates: The total confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in India stood at six on Tuesday after an Italian tourist tested positive for the novel virus in Jaipur, and authorities like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several state governments doubled down on facilities to treat patients and precautionary measures. The disease has now spread to over 60 countries and has claimed over 3,100 lives worldwide, PTI reported.
The report said that the sample of the Italian tourist, which was sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune, was found to be positive after the first two tests gave contradictory results. The 69-year-old man, part of a group of 20 tourists, is admitted at an isolation ward of the SMS Hospital. His wife also tested positive for the virus, PTI reported, however, the Rajasthan government said that her sample is being sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for another test.
Rajasthan health minister Dr Raghu Sharma on Tuesday instructed health officials to screen all those people who had come in contact with the Italian tourist who tested positive for coronavirus.
Asking to step up vigil, the minister also asked officials to send a rapid response team of the Medical Education and Health Department to the places visited by the patient, along with 19 others from Italy. The team, including senior professors and epidemiologists, will inspect hotels and excursions in Jaipur, Udaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Mandawa (Jhunjhunu) and Jaisalmer.
The Centre on Tuesday also extended the suspension of existing visas given to nationals from Italy, Iran, South Korea, and Japan on or before 3 March and who have not yet arrived in India. The move came a month after India cancelled the visas for Chinese nationals and those who had visited China in January, after the outbreak of the disease in December. Over 90,000 have been infected globally so far.
Meanwhile, the coronavirus epidemic shifted increasingly westward toward West Asia, Europe and the United States on Tuesday, with governments taking emergency steps to ease shortages of masks and other supplies for front-line doctors and nurses.
Washington state has reported a seventh death from coronavirus. All of the COVID-19 deaths in the United States so far have been in the Seattle area. A spokeswoman for Harborview Medical Center in Seattle said the patient died on 26 February. She said the person had been a resident at a suburban Seattle care facility that has reported multiple virus cases and deaths.
The spokeswoman said some hospital staff may have been exposed while treating the patient but officials don't believe other patients were. The hospital staff are being monitored and screened daily.
Deaths in Italy surged to 79, making it the deadliest reported outbreak outside China. Twenty-three members of Iran's Parliament and the head of the country's emergency services were reported infected. South Korea expanded drive-thru testing and confirmed hundreds of new cases. And in Spain's Basque region, at least five doctors and nurses were infected and nearly 100 health care workers were being held in isolation.
The mushrooming outbreaks contrasted with optimism in China, where thousands of recovered patients were going home and the number of new infections has been dropping.
Worldwide, more than 93,000 people have been infected and over 3,100 have died, the vast majority of them in China. The number of countries hit by the virus exceeded 70, with Ukraine and Morocco reporting their first cases.
Updated Date: Mar 04, 2020 09:43:50 IST
Highlights
Yatra.com says airfares to Southeast Asia, Italy dropped by 20-30%
The online travel agency Yatra.com has claimed that airfares to Southeast Asia and Italy have dropped by 20-30 percent in the backdrop of coronavirus.
The travel agency also said that there is a hike in enquires with respect to domestic destinations including Andaman and Nicobar, Goa, and cities in North-East.
"Southeast Asia and Italy being one of the most preferred destinations for Indians, we can anticipate a drop of about 20-25 percent in terms of future bookings, though it is too early to predict any drastic impact. They are wary of making fresh bookings to the affected locations and airfares to these destinations have dropped by 20-30 percent," Sabina Chopra, Co-Founder, Yatra.com said in a statement.
"Travelers are now looking at alternate foreign destinations from India, such as Sri Lanka and Bhutan for summer travel. There is a hike in enquires to domestic destinations such as Andaman & Nicobar, Goa, Ujjain, North-east cities among others," she said.
Six who had been in contact with virus infected patient test negative
Six people from Noida who had been put under observation for suspected Coronavirus infection after they attended a birthday party hosted by an infected Delhi resident, have tested negative for the virus.
However, District Magistrate BN Singh said that these will be put under home quarantine for the next 14 days.
"Coronavirus samples taken from 6 people in Noida tested negative but they will need to be under home quarantine for the next 14 days and if symptoms develop, they can be retested again. Government and administration are keeping a watch close watch and there is no need to panic," Singh told ANI.
He also added that the district administration has not issued any school closure order.
Thailand imposes compulsory self-quarantine for passengers
According to CNN, people arriving from multiple places in Asia, West Asia and Europe will be forced to self-quarantine by Thai authorities, the country's Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said in a Facebook post Tuesday.
The minister's post said Japan, Germany, South Korea, China "including its special territories Macao and Hong Kong," Taiwan, France, Singapore, Italy and Iran have been declared as "dangerous communicable disease areas."
"Anyone travelling from those places will have to self-quarantine for 14 days "with no exceptions," Charnvirakul added.
Iran-returned Army officer under observation in Madhya Pradesh
An Army officer who returned from Iran last month has been isolated in Madhya Pradesh for suspected exposure to the coronavirus. However, there were conflicting versions of where he was isolated. A health official said the 32-year-old officer had been quarantined at the military hospital at Mhow near Indore, while senior Army officials said he was at home.
The conflicting versions could not be immediately reconciled. The officer had returned from Tehran, Iran's capital, on 25 February.
Dr Santosh Sisodia, district in-charge of Integrated Disease Surveillance Program, claimed that the officer was admitted to isolation ward of the military hospital on Tuesday when he complained of sore throat.
"His condition is fine. He has been kept under medical observation in an isolation ward. His blood and swab samples are being sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for testing," Sisodia added.
IMF, World Bank to hold April meetings in 'virutal format'
The spring gathering of finance ministers and central bankers held in Washington in April will be shifted to a "virtual format" due to the coronavirus epidemic, the IMF and World Bank said on Tuesday.
The twice-yearly meetings of the development lending institutions attract thousands of officials, journalists and private sector participants from 180 member countries — just the kind of gathering health authorities say should be avoided.
IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva and World Bank President David Malpass said in a joint statement that "given growing health concerns related to the virus," they will switch "to a virtual format" for the meetings set for 16 to 18 April.
Singapore minister warns of spike in coronavirus cases
A Singapore Minister has warned of spikes in the novel coronavirus cases in the country as the health ministry reported two new cases of the fast spreading disease.
National Development Minister Lawrence Wong asked people and authorities to be prepared for "new spikes" in COVID-19 cases in Singapore.
"We will be exposed to new waves of infection and increasingly it will not be possible to stop the virus at our borders. We also cannot isolate Singapore and shut ourselves from the world," the Health Ministry said.
Singapore is blocking the entry and transit for new visitors who travelled to Iran, northern Italy or South Korea within the last 14 days, Wong said on Tuesday. The measure, which takes effect on Wednesday, is among the additional precautions Singapore is taking to help reduce the risk of imported coronavirus cases in Singapore.
WHO warns of global shortage, price gouging of medical equipment
The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday warned of a global shortage and price gouging for protective equipment to fight the fast-spreading coronavirus and asked companies and governments to increase production by 40 percent as the death toll from the respiratory illness mounted.
Meanwhile, the US Federal Reserve cut interest rates on Tuesday in an emergency move to try to prevent a global recession and the World Bank announced $12 billion to help countries fight the coronavirus, which has taken a heavy toll on air travel, tourism and other industries, threatening global economic growth prospects.
India suspends all visa to Italy, South Korea, Japan, Iran
The Centre on Tuesday extended the suspension of existing visas given to nationals from Italy, Iran, South Korea, and Japan on or before 3 March and who have not yet arrived in India. The move came a month after India cancelled the visas for Chinese nationals and those who had visited China in January, after the outbreak of the disease in December. Over 90,000 have been infected globally so far.
Total confirmed cases climb to 6 in India
The total confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in India stood at six on Tuesday after an Italian tourist tested positive for the novel virus in Jaipur, and authorities like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several state governments doubled down on facilities to treat patients and precautionary measures. The disease has now spread to over 60 countries and has claimed over 3,100 lives worldwide, PTI reported.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
09:43 (IST)
Health Minister to brief media at 3 pm
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan will brief the media on the coronavirus outbreak in India at 3 pm. He will also take a meeting with senior officials from the Delhi government to discuss the management and preparedness in light of the virus' spread in India.
09:42 (IST)
Passengers of Italian cruise tested at Kochi port
After the Italian luxury cruise ship 'Costa Victoria' docked in Kochi on Tuesday, all passengers on board were checked for COVID-19 symptoms. Jijo Thomas, Kochi Port Trust PRO, said, "A total of 459 passengers disembarked out of which 305 are Indians. All passengers were screened for respiratory symptoms and fever."
09:29 (IST)
Yatra.com says airfares to Southeast Asia, Italy dropped by 20-30%
The online travel agency Yatra.com has claimed that airfares to Southeast Asia and Italy have dropped by 20-30 percent in the backdrop of coronavirus.
The travel agency also said that there is a hike in enquires with respect to domestic destinations including Andaman and Nicobar, Goa, and cities in North-East.
"Southeast Asia and Italy being one of the most preferred destinations for Indians, we can anticipate a drop of about 20-25 percent in terms of future bookings, though it is too early to predict any drastic impact. They are wary of making fresh bookings to the affected locations and airfares to these destinations have dropped by 20-30 percent," Sabina Chopra, Co-Founder, Yatra.com said in a statement.
"Travelers are now looking at alternate foreign destinations from India, such as Sri Lanka and Bhutan for summer travel. There is a hike in enquires to domestic destinations such as Andaman & Nicobar, Goa, Ujjain, North-east cities among others," she said.
09:26 (IST)
Six who had been in contact with virus infected patient test negative
Six people from Noida who had been put under observation for suspected Coronavirus infection after they attended a birthday party hosted by an infected Delhi resident, have tested negative for the virus.
However, District Magistrate BN Singh said that these will be put under home quarantine for the next 14 days.
"Coronavirus samples taken from 6 people in Noida tested negative but they will need to be under home quarantine for the next 14 days and if symptoms develop, they can be retested again. Government and administration are keeping a watch close watch and there is no need to panic," Singh told ANI.
He also added that the district administration has not issued any school closure order.
09:22 (IST)
Thailand imposes compulsory self-quarantine for passengers
According to CNN, people arriving from multiple places in Asia, West Asia and Europe will be forced to self-quarantine by Thai authorities, the country's Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said in a Facebook post Tuesday.
The minister's post said Japan, Germany, South Korea, China "including its special territories Macao and Hong Kong," Taiwan, France, Singapore, Italy and Iran have been declared as "dangerous communicable disease areas."
"Anyone travelling from those places will have to self-quarantine for 14 days "with no exceptions," Charnvirakul added.
09:13 (IST)
Iran-returned Army officer under observation in Madhya Pradesh
An Army officer who returned from Iran last month has been isolated in Madhya Pradesh for suspected exposure to the coronavirus. However, there were conflicting versions of where he was isolated. A health official said the 32-year-old officer had been quarantined at the military hospital at Mhow near Indore, while senior Army officials said he was at home.
The conflicting versions could not be immediately reconciled. The officer had returned from Tehran, Iran's capital, on 25 February.
Dr Santosh Sisodia, district in-charge of Integrated Disease Surveillance Program, claimed that the officer was admitted to isolation ward of the military hospital on Tuesday when he complained of sore throat.
"His condition is fine. He has been kept under medical observation in an isolation ward. His blood and swab samples are being sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for testing," Sisodia added.
09:11 (IST)
IMF, World Bank to hold April meetings in 'virutal format'
The spring gathering of finance ministers and central bankers held in Washington in April will be shifted to a "virtual format" due to the coronavirus epidemic, the IMF and World Bank said on Tuesday.
The twice-yearly meetings of the development lending institutions attract thousands of officials, journalists and private sector participants from 180 member countries — just the kind of gathering health authorities say should be avoided.
IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva and World Bank President David Malpass said in a joint statement that "given growing health concerns related to the virus," they will switch "to a virtual format" for the meetings set for 16 to 18 April.
09:07 (IST)
Singapore minister warns of spike in coronavirus cases
A Singapore Minister has warned of spikes in the novel coronavirus cases in the country as the health ministry reported two new cases of the fast spreading disease.
National Development Minister Lawrence Wong asked people and authorities to be prepared for "new spikes" in COVID-19 cases in Singapore.
"We will be exposed to new waves of infection and increasingly it will not be possible to stop the virus at our borders. We also cannot isolate Singapore and shut ourselves from the world," the Health Ministry said.
Singapore is blocking the entry and transit for new visitors who travelled to Iran, northern Italy or South Korea within the last 14 days, Wong said on Tuesday. The measure, which takes effect on Wednesday, is among the additional precautions Singapore is taking to help reduce the risk of imported coronavirus cases in Singapore.
09:05 (IST)
WHO warns of global shortage, price gouging of medical equipment
The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday warned of a global shortage and price gouging for protective equipment to fight the fast-spreading coronavirus and asked companies and governments to increase production by 40 percent as the death toll from the respiratory illness mounted.
Meanwhile, the US Federal Reserve cut interest rates on Tuesday in an emergency move to try to prevent a global recession and the World Bank announced $12 billion to help countries fight the coronavirus, which has taken a heavy toll on air travel, tourism and other industries, threatening global economic growth prospects.
09:01 (IST)
India suspends all visa to Italy, South Korea, Japan, Iran
The Centre on Tuesday extended the suspension of existing visas given to nationals from Italy, Iran, South Korea, and Japan on or before 3 March and who have not yet arrived in India. The move came a month after India cancelled the visas for Chinese nationals and those who had visited China in January, after the outbreak of the disease in December. Over 90,000 have been infected globally so far.
08:56 (IST)
Total confirmed cases climb to 6 in India
The total confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in India stood at six on Tuesday after an Italian tourist tested positive for the novel virus in Jaipur, and authorities like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several state governments doubled down on facilities to treat patients and precautionary measures. The disease has now spread to over 60 countries and has claimed over 3,100 lives worldwide, PTI reported.