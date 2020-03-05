Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: China toll crosses 3,000; health experts say pet dog of Hong Kong patient is first to contract COVID-19 via human-to-animal transmission

Coronavirus Outbreak LATEST Updates: In a first reported case of human-to-animal transmission of coronavirus, the pet dog of a positive-tested patient in Hong Kong has been confirmed to be infected with a 'low level" of the virus.
Tests confirmed the virus in the pet’s nasal and oral cavities, "which indicates a low-level of infection," Hong Kong’s agricultural and fisheries department said in statement late Wednesday.
The impact of the coronavirus epidemic for India on trade is estimated to be about $348 million and the country figures among the top 15 economies most affected as slowdown of manufacturing in China disrupts world trade, according to a UN report.
Estimates published by United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) on Wednesday said that the slowdown of manufacturing in China due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak is disrupting world trade and could result in a $50 billion decrease in exports across global value chains.
The most affected sectors include precision instruments, machinery, automotive and communication equipment.
Among the most affected economies are the European Union ($15.6 billion), the United States ($5.8 billion), Japan ($5.2 billion), South Korea ($3.8 billion), Taiwan Province of China ($2.6 billion) and Vietnam ($2.3 billion).
India is among the 15 most affected economies due to the coronavirus epidemic and slow down in production in China, with a trade impact of $ 348 million. The trade impact for India is less as compared to other economies such as EU, the US, Japan and South Korea.
No fresh COVID-19 case reported in Telangana, says state govt
Samples of two people in Telangana have been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune after local tests for coronavirus returned "borderline", health officials said on Wednesday, as the government stepped up precautionary measures in the backdrop of first positive case being reported in the state.
One of the two people was working in a software company as the virus scare hit the IT corridor at Cyberabad with a complex being "closed" for sanitisation.
The state reported its first COVID-19 case on Monday when a 24-year-old software personnel, who recently returned from Dubai, tested positive for the virus. His condition was stated to be stable on Wednesday.
Officials said the samples sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) Pune pertain to a person with foreign travel history to Italy and a person who had come in contact with the man who tested positive for the virus.
The samples were sent as results of tests done here were on the "borderline", a senior health official said.
State Health Minister E Rajender said in a release that there are no fresh cases of coronavirus in the state and that only one positive case has been confirmed.
Later, speaking to reporters, he said: "Report of two people will come by tomorrow. (So far) one case of coronavirus (in Telangana). There are no fresh cases."
The two are among the 47 people whose samples were tested at the state-run Gandhi hospital on Tuesday.
According to the minister, 45 samples tested negative for the virus.
Rajender also said four family members of the Dubai- returned software professional tested negative for the virus, which has affected 29 people in the country.
He said the government has decided to set up a command control centre and different committees, including a panel for hospital management and another for surveillance, would be set up to deal with the situation arising out of COVID-19.
Managements of over 20 medical college hospitals have agreed to arrange an isolation ward in their facilities with monitoring equipment, ventilators and others.
Rajender stressed that no false information should be spread on the social media with regard to the virus.
He found fault with the evacuation of employees in the IT corridor of the city.
One building in a complex, housing software firms, was vacated for sanitisation for a day as a precautionary measure after an employee there was suspected to have contracted the virus and other employees asked to work from home.
The evacuation triggered rumours, including on social media, about the spread of the virus, forcing the authorities to clarify that operations in the building would resume on Thursday.
State Principal Secretary (IT) Jayesh Ranjan said the positive COVID-19 cases in the country are those with travel history to foreign countries.
He said the IT firm's office in which the techie, who is suspected to have contracted the virus, worked is located on the ninth floor of the building.
The firm employed 350 people and about 23 were part of the work group in which the techie worked.
Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahendar Reddy requested people not to spread rumors in social media regarding coronavirus and warned of stern action against those indulging in such acts.
In a related development, around five private schools in Secunderabad here were closed on Wednesday following requests from parents of some students.
A District Education Official told PTI the managements of the school 'voluntarily' closed the institutions and they will again function as usual from Thursday.
Meanwhile, apro-CAA meeting scheduled to be addressed byUnion Home MinisterAmitShah here on March 15 has been postponed to reduce mass physical contact of people in view of the current precautions being taken up in the country, Telangana BJP Chief Spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao said in a statement.
The revised scheduled would be informed in due course, he added.
Sanitisation drive was taken up in the Hyderabad Metro trains and by the state-run Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) as a precautionary measure, as suggested by Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao.
Updated Date: Mar 05, 2020 11:25:30 IST
Highlights
11:25 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
India is prepared to contain outbreak: Health minister Harsh Vardhan
Speaking on coronavirus in the Rajya Sabha, Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan said that India has initiated required preparedness and action since 17th January to contain the outbreak of COVID-19, much before the advice of the WHO.
11:16 (IST)
Coronavirus in United Kingdom Latest Updates
UK airline Flybe collapses as virus hits flights worldwide
One of Britain's biggest airlines, Flybe, collapsed Thursday with all its flights grounded, the company said, as the coronavirus epidemic takes a heavy toll on airlines around the world.
A statement on Flybe's website said the company had entered administration after the failure of last-ditch talks on a government bailout and pressure from the coronavirus outbreak left the country’s biggest domestic carrier with no alternative.
"As a result of insolvency proceedings, Flybe has ceased to trade and is no longer able to fly or accept bookings," administrator EY said in a statement Thursday. "Unfortunately it has been necessary to make the majority of the workforce redundant."
11:04 (IST)
Sensex jumps nearly 300 points
Equity benchmark Sensex jumped nearly 300 points in the opening session on Thursday tracking positive cues from global equities as central banks across the globe prepare to combat the economic pressure of the coronavirus outbreak. After surging 299 points in early trade, the 30-share index was up 191.75 points, or 0.50 percent, at 38,601.23, and the NSE Nifty rose 49.25 points, or 0.44 percent, to 11,300.25.
HUL, HCL Tech, Tata Steel, Nestle India, TCS and Asian Paints were among the top gainers, while ICICI Bank, L&T, PowerGrid, NTPC and Reliance Industries were trading in the red.
In the previous session, the 30-share BSE barometer settled 214.22 points or 0.55 percent lower at 38,409.48, and the Nifty closed 52.30 points or 0.46 per cent down at 11,251. On a net basis, foreign institutional investors (FPIs) sold equities worth Rs 878.38 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 764.13 crore on Wednesday, data available with stock exchanges showed, PTI said.
Read more here...
10:52 (IST)
Coronavirus in Hong Kong Latest Updates
Microsoft latest among US firms to ask staff in Seattle area, Silicon Valley to work from home
Microsoft Corp on Wednesday joined the growing number of US companies asking employees to work from home in order to limit exposure to the spreading coronavirus outbreak, as it responded to cases near its Seattle headquarters and in California.
Microsoft asked many of its employees in the Seattle region near its headquarters and the San Francisco Bay Area to work from home if possible until 25 March.
"Taking these measures will ensure your safety and also make the workplace safer for those that need to be onsite," Executive Vice President Kurt DelBene told employees in a blog post.
10:29 (IST)
Coronavirus in Hong Kong Latest Updates
'Pet dog belonging to Covid-19 patient tests positive', say Hong Kong health authorities
In a first reported case of human-to-animal transmission of coronavirus, the pet dog of a positive-tested patient in Hong Kong has been confirmed to be infected with a “low level” of the virus.
Tests confirmed the virus in the pet’s nasal and oral cavities, “which indicates a low-level of infection,” Hong Kong’s agricultural and fisheries department said in statement late Wednesday.
10:19 (IST)
Coronavirus in China Latest Updates
Deaths top 3,000, number of confirmed cases rise to 80,409
With an additional 31 deaths due to coronavirus, the toll in China surpassed 3,000, with all of the newest fatalities coming from Hubei province, the source of the outbreak.
The country also reported an additional 139 confirmed cases of the virus, bringing the total to 80,409. Discharged patients climbed by 2,189 to 52,045.
10:03 (IST)
Toll in US climbs to 11 as lawmakers agree on $8 bn funding deal
The toll due to coronavirus rose to 11 in the United States on Wednesday, as lawmakers in Congress agreed to provide more than $8 billion to fight the rapidly spreading disease.
California Governor Gavin Newsom declared an emergency as he reported the state's first fatality from the COVID-19 illness – an elderly person who had taken a cruise to Mexico – while health officials in nearby Washington state said a 10th person had died there.
"The State of California is deploying every level of government to help identify cases and slow the spread of this coronavirus," Newsom told reporters.
"This emergency proclamation will help the state further prepare our communities and our health care system in the event it spreads more broadly." Earlier in the day, Los Angeles County officials reported six new cases in the West Coast metropolis, while the number of confirmed cases in New York state rose to 11.
09:59 (IST)
Drop in global exports of $50 billion in Feb alone
UN economists announced a likely $50 billion drop in the worldwide manufacturing exports in February alone as the extent of the damage to the global economy caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) moved further into focus.
Citing the China Manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI), Pamela Coke-Hamilton, who heads UNCTAD's Division on International Trade and Commodities, said that it had fallen to 37.5 – a drop of about 20 points – the lowest reading since 2004.
"This also correlates directly to exports and also implies a two percent drop in overall exports," she said, with a resulting 'ripple effect" worldwide "to the tune of a $50 billion fall in exports.”
Because China has become the main supplier of finished products and so-called “intermediate” products used in countless industries – from chemical for pharmaceuticals to parts for digital cameras and the car industry – concerns about the long-term disruption to supply chains there, has left many companies around the world 'fearful' that their own output may soon be affected, UNCTAD said.
09:46 (IST)
Amit Shah say no to ‘Holi milan’ events over coronavirus scare
In the wake of outbreak of novel coronavirus, Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday announced he won't participate in anyh Holi events. Shah appealed to people to avoid public gatherings.
The home minister had also said that the country was well prepared to contain the spread of COVID-19.
"Holi is a very important festival for we Indians but in the wake of coronavirus, I have decided not to participate in any Holi Milan celebration this year. I also appeal everyone to avoid public gatherings and take a good care of yourself and your family (sic)," he tweeted.
09:45 (IST)
Saudi Arabia bans travel to Muslim holy site Mecca amid coronavirus fear
Saudi Arabia has banned citizens and residents from performing the Muslim pilgrimage in Mecca over fears about new virus. The announcement came on the state-run Saudi Press Agency on Wednesday, quoting an unnamed Interior Ministry official announcing the ban.
It gave no time frame for how long the suspension will stand.
09:23 (IST)
India among top 15 most affected economies due to cornovairus: UN report
09:15 (IST)
Chinese national locks himself in Noida residence fearful of contracting coronavirus
A Chinese national living in Greater Noida's Beta 2 police station area locked himself in his residence on Wednesday night on suspicion of being infected with the novel coronavirus. However, Chief Medical Officer Anurag Bhargava informed the person tested negative.
09:06 (IST)
Researchers identify two coronavirus types as China cases dwindle
Scientists in China studying the coronavirus outbreak said they had found two main types of the disease could be causing infections.
The researchers, from Peking University’s School of Life Sciences and the Institut Pasteur of Shanghai under the Chinese Academy of Sciences, cautioned that their analysis examined a limited range of data, and said follow-up studies of larger data sets are needed to better understand the virus’s evolution.
The preliminary study found that a more aggressive type of the new coronavirus associated with the disease outbreak in Wuhan accounted for about 70% of analysed strains, while 30% was linked to a less aggressive type.
The prevalence of the more aggressive virus decreased after early January 2020, they said.
“These findings strongly support an urgent need for further immediate, comprehensive studies that combine genomic data, epidemiological data, and chart records of the clinical symptoms of patients with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19),” they wrote.
09:03 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Number of positive cases climb to 29
After a 26-year-old Paytm employee contracted COVID-19 in Gurugram, the total number of confirmed cases in India rose to 29. A majority of the new cases were among a party of Italian tourists, with 15 more testing postiive for the virus.