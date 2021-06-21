Coronavirus LIVE News Updates: COVID-19 vaccines to be available to all adults for free from today

Coronavirus LIVE News Updates: The Centre's new policy came days after Supreme Court slammed the ongoing vaccination drive for the 18-44 age group and called it 'arbitrary and irrational'

The Centre's new policy came days after Supreme Court slammed the ongoing vaccination drive for the 18-44 age group and called it "arbitrary and irrational.

Earlier in June, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre will take over from states, which were supposed to be carrying out about 25 percent of the country’s vaccination drive, and continue with its ongoing efforts to inoculate the section of the population that is above 45 years of age, healthcare and frontline workers.

The new policy of India's inoculation strategy in which the Central Government will provide free vaccines against COVID-19 to adults across states will begin today (Monday, 21 June).

Of the total, 12,67,425 people got the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 85,715 the second dose.

As many as 28,917 staff of the Medical and Health Department, 40,000 ASHA workers and 5,000 other staff made the unique feat possible in a marathon 15 hours in 4,589 vaccination centres across the state, Health Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar said on Sunday night.

A staggering 13,59,300 people were administered the coronavirus vaccine in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, in what could be a world record feat in any single province.

Mumbai city reported 747 new cases and 19 deaths, which raised its caseload to 7,20,013 and the toll to 15,298, the department said in a release.

The case recovery rate in the state now stands at 95.76 per cent while the fatality rate is 1.97 percent, it said. On Sunday, 15 cities, including Nagpur, didn't report even a single COVID-19 fatality. Similarly no death due to coronavirus was reported from 12 districts in the state.

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 9,361 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 190 fatalities, taking the tally to 59,72,781 and the toll to 1,17,961 while 9,101 patients recovered, the state Health department said. The overall count of recoveries in Maharashtra now stands at 57,19,457 while the number of active cases is 1,32 241.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that while there will be no blanket lockdown across the state, the government might impose restrictions in specific blocks, where cases are still rising, The Times of India reported.

Two plants at Barnala and Nangal have already been made functional, while work on others is in full swing, she said.

Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan, after chairing a meet to review the management of medical oxygen in the state healthcare institutions, directed senior health officers to make earnest efforts for the early functioning of all PSA plants in the state.

The Punjab government will set up 75 pressure swing adsorption (PSA) plants in all districts to ensure adequate medical oxygen supply to hospitals in case a third wave of Covid infection strikes the state, a senior officer said here on Sunday.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that while there will be no blanket lockdown across the state, the government might impose restrictions in specific blocks, where cases are still rising, The Times of India reported.

Two plants at Barnala and Nangal have already been made functional, while work on others is in full swing, she said.

Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan, after chairing a meet to review the management of medical oxygen in the state healthcare institutions, directed senior health officers to make earnest efforts for the early functioning of all PSA plants in the state.

The Punjab government will set up 75 pressure swing adsorption (PSA) plants in all districts to ensure adequate medical oxygen supply to hospitals in case a third wave of Covid infection strikes the state, a senior officer said here on Sunday.

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 9,361 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 190 fatalities, taking the tally to 59,72,781 and the toll to 1,17,961 while 9,101 patients recovered, the state Health department said.

The overall count of recoveries in Maharashtra now stands at 57,19,457 while the number of active cases is 1,32 241. The case recovery rate in the state now stands at 95.76 per cent while the fatality rate is 1.97 per cent, it said.

On Sunday, 15 cities, including Nagpur, didn't report even a single COVID-19 fatality. Similarly no death due to coronavirus was reported from 12 districts in the state.

Mumbai city reported 747 new cases and 19 deaths, which raised its caseload to 7,20,013 and the toll to 15,298, the department said in a release.

Mumbai division, including the city and its satellite towns, reported 2,643 new cases and 27 deaths, raising the tally to 15,75,866 and the toll to 31,268.

Nashik division reported 828 cases including 549 in Ahmednagar district. Pune division saw 2,180 new infections including 728 in Satara district and 579 in Pune district, as per the department.

Kolhapur division reported 2,823 cases during the day including 725 in Kolhapur district, 761 in Ratnagiri district. Aurangabad division added 204 cases, Latur division 317, Akola division 233, and Nagpur division 133.

Parbhani city in Aurangabad division, Malegaon and Dhule cities in Nashik division reported the lowest one case each in the state.

Bhiwandi-Nizampur city in Mumbai division reported five cases during the day, Jalgaon city in Nashik division three cases, while Chandrapur city in Nagpur division reported six fresh cases, the department said.

Thane, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Ulhasnagar, Mira Bhayander, Palghar district, Vasai Virar, and Raigad district in Mumbai division did not report a single death due to coronavirus during the day, the department said.

Also, no fresh fatality was reported from Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Nandurbar districts, Jalgaon city, Solapur, Hingoli district, Parbhani, Latur, Nanded district and city, Akola, Solapur, Amravati, Yavatmal district, Washim district, Nagpur, Bhandara and Gondia districts, Gadchiroli and Chandrapur districts and Chandrapur city.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally is as follows: Positive 59,72,78, deaths 1,17,961, recoveries 57,19,457, active 1,32,241,

total tests 3,95,14,858, tests today 2,01,938.