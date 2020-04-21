Coronavirus Outbreak: ICAI decides to waive practical training condonation fee due to hardships faced by students

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has decided to waive off the condonation fee charged on delay in filing application forms related to practical training. The decision has been taken in view of coronavirus lockdown.

“Considering hardship faced by the students, it has been decided to waive off condonation fee on delay filing of all articled/industrial training related application forms till 30 June if transaction date in such application forms falls between 1 March 2020 to 30 May. This period includes one-month prescribed time limit given in general,” ICAI said in a statement.

The chartered accountants’ body has also decided to start live revision classes for intermediate and final level students from 22 April. This move will help students revise the syllabus for the forthcoming examination in June.

The classes are free and students can avail of it on their mobile or laptop, sitting in the comfort of their homes.

The live revision classes will be conducted from 7 am to 10 am and 7 pm to 9 pm. The ICAI will be providing notes for the classes and practice questions. Students will get special and motivational sessions from eminent speakers, apart from subject-related sessions.

There will also be a question-answer session for each subject after the classes are over.

The ICAI last month postponed Chartered Accountant examinations scheduled to be held from 2 to 18 May due to growing coronavirus cases and the nationwide lockdown. The exam will now be conducted from 19 June to 4 July.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.