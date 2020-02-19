Final test result of country's first coronavirus patient comes back negative; decision regarding discharge to be taken tomorrow

The final test results of the first Indian student diagnosed with coronavirus have returned negative, said the Thrissur Medical College, where she was admitted. This marks the recovery of all three coronavirus patients from India.

The last test result of the student who had been kept in the isolation ward at the college has come back negative, ANI quoted the Thrissur Medical College as saying. The decision regarding the patient's discharge, who was diagnosed with the virus on 30 January, will be taken after the medical board's meeting on Thursday, said the college.

On 11 February, the patient's blood test results had come back negative from the National Institute of Virology (NIV) testing centre at Alappuzha. However, authorities at the college had said that they were awaiting a confirmation from NIV, Pune before taking a decision regarding the patient's discharge.

Two other students from Kerala, who had tested positive for the deadly virus in China's Wuhan, were discharged last week after two consecutive test results came back negative. While the patient from Kasaragod was discharged on 11 February, a student from Alappuzha was discharged on 6 February. Following their discharge, the students had been placed under home quarantine for 10 days.

Both the discharged students, studying in a university in Wuhan, the epicentre of the deadly virus that has claimed over 2000 lives in China, had earlier tested positive for the infection and were treated in isolation wards set up in medical college hospitals in Alappuzha and Kasaragod.

According to a report in Manorama, 2,246 people are under observation in the state, of which 2,233 have been home-quarantined while 13 have been admitted in various hospitals.

Earlier, after the three students tested positive, the Kerala government had declared the coronavirus as a state calamity, but withdrew it after effective quarantine measures were taken and no fresh cases were reported.

With inputs from agencies

