Coronavirus Outbreak: Enough supply of essentials, assures Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, urges people to avoid stepping out of their homes

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday assured that enough supplies of food and other essential services were available in the state and urged people not to travel unnecessarily in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

Thackeray said that he had held a meeting regarding food supplies. "We have enough supplies, there is no reason for worrying. Siddhivinayak temple and Lalbaugcha Raja have come forward for help," ANI quoted him as saying said.

Thackeray thanked the Central Government for heeding to his requests to cancel domestic flights and also to postpone the filing of GST returns.

Earlier in the day, Union finance minister Nirmal Sitharaman announced a slew of measures aimed at bringing relief to businesses, including deferring the last date of filing income tax returns and GST returns to 30 June. The Centre has also decided to increase the number of testing labs, said Thackeray.

Referring to the measures taken by the state government, he said that district borders have been sealed. However, the chief minister said that the movement of people working in the agricultural sector and the provision of agricultural supplies have not been restricted.

Seeking to allay fears over the provision of essential services in urban areas, he said that such services will continue uninterrupted.

“Those working in offices and factories providing these essential services should have the names of their companies on the written on their vehicles and should carry company ID proofs,” he said.

“If the companies or employees manufacturing essential goods or providing essential services are facing any problems, please contact your nearest police station or dial 100 and the police will assist you in reaching your destination,” Thackeray added.

He also thanked the Maharashtra Police for the recovery of lakhs of masks which were found to be hoarded in Mumbai but cautioned against the use of force.

"If people are moving out for essentials, be gentle with them and ask them not to move out without any reason. I am asking police that we are not stopping people from living, just changing the lifestyle a bit," ANI quoted Thackeray as saying.

Reiterating the motto "stay home, stay safe", he advised people to avoid unnecessary travel. "Do not travel unnecessarily. Don't strain our resources. If possible don't step out. We will come out of this successfully, we need your co-operation," Thackeray said.

Six more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra, taking the total count in the state on Tuesday to 107.

With inputs from ANI.

