Coronavirus Outbreak: 163 new COVID-19 cases reported in Gujarat, total crosses 900; toll reaches 36

Ahmedabad: The total number of positive cases of coronavirus in Gujarat went up to 929 on Thursday

after 163 new infections were reported during the last 24 hours, said officials.

With three more deaths reported during the period, the toll in the state has reached 36, said Principal Secretary, Health, Jayanti Ravi.

She said 73 COVID-19 patients have also recovered and given discharge till date.

Out of the 163 new cases reported during the last 24 hours, a majority of them were reported from Ahmedabad (95) and Surat (37), she said.

The Gujarat government has decided to impose a week-long curfew in five densely populated areas of Surat from Thursday midnight, an official said.

These areas fall under the jurisdiction of Salabatpura, Mahidharpura, Lalgate, Athwalines and Kamrunagar police chowky of Limbayat police stations, Chief Minister's Office (CMO) secretary Ashwani Kumar said. The announcement came after 35 people tested positive for coronavirus in Surat in the last 12 hours.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.