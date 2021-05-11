The number of active cases of the coronavirus infection in the country has gone up to 37,45,237, accounting for 16.53 percent of its total caseload, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 82.39 percent

Coronavirus India News and LATEST Updates: According to LiveLaw, in a special sitting, convened to deliberate on COVID-19 tariffs charged by private hospitals, a division bench of Justice Devan Ramachandran and Dr Kauser Edappagath of the Kerala High Court was informed that the state was running out of oxygen and ICU Beds. The state counsel also urged the court to direct the Centre to consider the state's request for oxygen. The state is running short of medical oxygen after the oxygen supply has been augmented.

Meanwhile, the Times of India in a report has said that with the availability of 1.5 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine from Russia many state governments and private hospitals are in touch with Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy’s Labs which is importing the vaccines for the Indian market.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has gone past 17.26 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

It said 5,18,479 beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group received their first doses on Monday, which took the cumulative number for the category to 25,52,843 across 30 states and Union Territories since the start of the phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

The 25,52,843 individuals include 5,10,347 from Maharashtra, 4,11,002 from Rajasthan, 3,66,309 from Delhi, 3,23,601 from Gujarat and 2,93,716 from Haryana, 1,77,885 from Bihar, 1,66,814 from Uttar Pradesh and 1,06,538 from Assam.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 17,26,33,761 as per the 8 pm provisional report, the ministry said.

This includes 95,63,406 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 65,05,072 HCWs who have taken the second dose; 1,40,49,681 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose, and 78,51,075 FLWs who have taken the second dose.

Besides, 5,54,97,658 and 71,73,939 beneficiaries over 45 to 60 years have been administered the first and second doses respectively, while 5,38,00,706 and 1,56,39,381 beneficiaries above 60 years have taken the first and second dose.

As on Day-115 of the vaccination drive (10 May 2021), a total of 24,30,017 vaccine doses were given which included 10,47,092 beneficiaries first doses 13,82,925 second doses according to the provisional report till 8 pm, the ministry said, adding the final report would be completed for the day by late night.

India witnessed a single-day rise of 3,66,161 COVID-19 cases on Monday, which pushed its tally to 2,26,62,575, according to the health ministry.

The death toll due to the viral disease climbed to 2,46,116 with 3,754 more people succumbing to it, the ministry's data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has climbed to 1,86,71,222, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.09 percent, according to the data.

With inputs from PTI