Coronavirus News Live Updates: India to start world's largest COVID-19 vaccination programme, says Narendra Modi

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the achievements of the scientists in the fight against the pandemic and said India is 'on the threshold of starting the largest vaccination programme in the world'

There are 2,43,953 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprise 2.36 percent of the total caseload, the data stated.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 99,46,867 pushing the national recovery rate to 96.19 percent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 percent.

However, the classes will operate only at half the strength of the total students and other protocols of coronavirus have to be followed strictly, Education Department Principal Secretary Sanjay Kumar told PTI on Sunday.

Educational institutions including schools, colleges, universities, coaching institutes reopened in Bihar from Monday after a gap of over nine months since the outbreak of COVID pandemic.

India''s drugs regulator on Sunday approved Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country, paving the way for a massive inoculation drive.

"Quality is as much important as quantity, our standards should rise with our scale in our quest for Aatmanirbhar Bharat," he said.

Addressing scientists at the National Metrology Conclave, Narendra Modi said it must be ensured that ''Made in India'' products not only have global demand but also global acceptance.

"One crore tests were conducted in the last 11 days. Higher testing has led to further decline in the cumulative positivity rate at 5.89 percent," the health ministry highlighted.

The nationwide death toll increased to 1,49,649 with 214 new fatalities, according to official data. The 214 new fatalities include 35 from Maharashtra, 26 from West Bengal, 25 from Kerala, 16 from Uttar Pradesh and 14 each from Delhi, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

India logged 16,504 cases of COVID-19 and 214 related deaths between Sunday and Monday morning, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare, taking the country’s tally to 1,03,40,469.

“We’re on the threshold of starting the largest vaccination programme in the world. The entire country is indebted to all scientists and technicians. The Indian scientists have been successful in coming up with two ‘made in India’ COVID19 vaccines. The country is proud of its scientists,” the prime minister said during the inaugural address at National Metrology Conclave.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the achievements of the scientists in the fight against the pandemic and said that research is important for a progressive society.

Taking to twitter, the Health and Family Welfare department said: "regret to inform the demise of two numbers of Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals."

Sundargarh district recorded the highest of 32 new cases followed by Angul (24) and Khurda (14) districts.

Of the new cases, 106 were reported from different quarantine centres, while the remaining 77 are local contact cases.

Odisha's COVID-19 tally on Monday mounted to 3,30,492 after 183 more people tested positive for the infection, while two more fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,885, a health department official said.

Coronavirus News LATEST Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the achievements of the scientists in the fight against the pandemic and said India is "on the threshold of starting the largest vaccination programme in the world".

India logged 16,504 cases of COVID-19 and 214 related deaths between Sunday and Monday morning, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare, taking the country’s tally to 1,03,40,469.

There were 16,432 cases of the coronavirus disease on December 29 last year. The number of active cases of COVID-19 remained below the 250,000 mark for the second day on a row at 243,953.

According to the health ministry, 9,946,867 people have recovered so far with 19,557 patients of COVID-19 cured or discharged across the country in the last 24 hours. The national recovery rate has gone up to 96.19 percent. The daily new recoveries have been more than the daily cases registered since the last 38 days.

Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) VG Somani on Sunday approved Oxford’s COVID-19 vaccine, Covishield, and Bharat Biotech International Limited’s Covaxin for restricted emergency use, clearing way for the government’s vaccination drive against the coronavirus disease in about 10 days. However, the emergency use approval to the Serum Institute of India (SII) vaccine against COVID-19 developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, and the “restricted use in emergency situation” consent to Bharat Biotech’s locally developed vaccine received criticism.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on 7 August, 30 lakh on 23 August, 40 lakh on 5 September and 50 lakh on 16 September. It went past 60 lakh on 28 September, 70 lakh on 11 October, crossed 80 lakh on 29 October, 90 lakh on 20 November and surpassed the one-crore mark on 19 December.

According to the ICMR, 17,56,35,761 samples have been tested up to 3 January with 7,35,978 samples being tested on Sunday.