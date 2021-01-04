Coronavirus News Live Updates: India to start world's largest COVID-19 vaccination programme, says Narendra Modi

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the achievements of the scientists in the fight against the pandemic and said India is 'on the threshold of starting the largest vaccination programme in the world'
Coronavirus News LATEST Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the achievements of the scientists in the fight against the pandemic and said India is "on the threshold of starting the largest vaccination programme in the world".
India logged 16,504 cases of COVID-19 and 214 related deaths between Sunday and Monday morning, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare, taking the country’s tally to 1,03,40,469.
There were 16,432 cases of the coronavirus disease on December 29 last year. The number of active cases of COVID-19 remained below the 250,000 mark for the second day on a row at 243,953.
According to the health ministry, 9,946,867 people have recovered so far with 19,557 patients of COVID-19 cured or discharged across the country in the last 24 hours. The national recovery rate has gone up to 96.19 percent. The daily new recoveries have been more than the daily cases registered since the last 38 days.
Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) VG Somani on Sunday approved Oxford’s COVID-19 vaccine, Covishield, and Bharat Biotech International Limited’s Covaxin for restricted emergency use, clearing way for the government’s vaccination drive against the coronavirus disease in about 10 days. However, the emergency use approval to the Serum Institute of India (SII) vaccine against COVID-19 developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, and the “restricted use in emergency situation” consent to Bharat Biotech’s locally developed vaccine received criticism.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on 7 August, 30 lakh on 23 August, 40 lakh on 5 September and 50 lakh on 16 September. It went past 60 lakh on 28 September, 70 lakh on 11 October, crossed 80 lakh on 29 October, 90 lakh on 20 November and surpassed the one-crore mark on 19 December.
According to the ICMR, 17,56,35,761 samples have been tested up to 3 January with 7,35,978 samples being tested on Sunday.