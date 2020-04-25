Coronavirus lockdown: CBSE extends date for submission of school affiliation application to 30 June

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that it is extending the date for submission of application by schools for affiliation. The decision has been taken in view of the prevailing coronavirus situation. Now, schools can submit applications without late fee till 30 June.

The date has not only been extended for fresh affiliations, but also for upgradation and extension of affiliation for session 2021-22.

The Board had last month pushed the last date for submission of application to 30 April. The decision in March had been taken after schools made a request for extension of dates due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The CBSE, in a notification, said, “The competent authority of the Board has also accorded approval for allowing the schools for online submission of compliances for affiliation under various categories till 30 June.”

The Board has taken several other steps in the fight against COVID-19. It has collaborated with Fit India Mission to provide live classes on basic exercises, nutrition, yoga and meditation.

The fitness classes began on 15 April and would go on for a month.

The CBSE said that the fitness classes are aimed at helping children stay fit and healthy while pursuing online education classes. Students can take the classes on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

Earlier this month, the Board issued a notification warning those spreading fake news regarding board exams. The CBSE said that it had taken strict action such people by filing FIRs in the past and could do so again.

