Coronavirus lockdown: Ahmedabad University to accept Class 10 and 11 mark sheets for admission to UG courses

Ahmedabad University has allowed students to apply for undergraduate programmes using Class 10 and 11 mark sheets. The decision has been taken in view of the postponement of Class 12 exams due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Students applying for academic year 2020-2021 will get to begin classes in August, even if their Class 12 has not been announced.

“We continue to accept applications through all Boards recognised by us and are closely monitoring evaluation processes of each Board, in order to ensure equivalence,” said the varsity.

In the case of the BTech programme, students will have to submit Class 10 and Class 11 mark sheets and furnish their Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) result, once it is available.

The university has said that it will be managing all admission processes remotely during the COVID-19 lockdown to ensure the safety of everyone. Students have been asked to contact the authority concerned through email or phone for any admission related query.

The varsity offers courses in management and commerce stream, humanities and science stream and engineering for undergraduates.

In management and commerce stream, students can apply for Bachelor of Business Administration (Honours), Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) or Bachelor of Commerce Professional (Honours) and Integrated Master of Business Administration.

In humanities and science stream, students can opt for Bachelor of Arts (Honours), Bachelor of Science (Honours) and Integrated Master of Science.

In engineering, they can pursue B.Tech in different programmes.

Students are advised to visit the official website of the university at regular intervals for any update.

The university has, however, not announced details of the admission process for postgraduate and PhD courses.

Ahmedabad University has introduced online lectures so that studies don’t get hampered. It has also modified its evaluation process to adapt to the online platform.