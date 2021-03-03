live

Coronavirus LIVE updates: India registers 14,989 new COVID-19 cases, 98 deaths in a day, says health ministry

Coronavirus LIVE updates: Of the total 1,11,39,516 COVID-19 infections in the country, there are over 1.70 lakh active cases. More than 1.08 crore patients have recuperated from the viral infection

FP Staff March 03, 2021 10:13:04 IST
Representational image. AP

10:09 (ist)

Over 1.7 lakh active COVID-19 cases

Of the total 1,11,39,516 COVID-19 infections in the country, there are over 1.70 lakh active cases. More than 1.08 crore patients have recuperated from the viral infection, said the Union health ministry on Wednesday.
10:02 (ist)

India reports 14,989 new COVID-19 cases 

India registered 14,989 fresh COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours, taking the overall count to 1,11,39,516, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday. The toll was increased to 1,57,346 after 98 more patients succumbed to the viral infection.
09:53 (ist)

Mumbai adds 29 private hospitals as vaccination sites

Mumbai has been granted permission to carry out the second COVID-19 vaccination drive in 29 more private hospitals with more than 200 beds and multispecialty facilities.

These 29 hospitals fulfill all criteria prescribed by the government to be designated as COVID-19 vaccination centres (CVC), an official statement read.

The 29 more private hospitals in Mumbai include — Dr Balabhai Nanavati Hospital, Wockhardt Hospital, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Saifee Hospital, Lilavati Hospitals & Medical Research Centre, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Tata Hospital and others.

The announcement comes hours after the Centre permitted all private hospitals to give COVID vaccine if they adhere to the laid down norms. 
09:37 (ist)

Centre allows all private hospitals to administer COVID-19 vaccine

The Centre on Tuesday permitted all private hospitals to give COVID vaccine if they adhere to the laid down norms and also asked the states and union territories to utilise the optimum capacity of private medical facilities empanelled under three categories.

The states and Union territories were also urged not to store, reserve, conserve or create a buffer stock of the COVID-19 vaccines, the Union Health ministry said in a statement, a day after the start of the second phase of India's inoculation drive in which the coverage has been expanded to include everyone above 60 and those over 45 with specified co-morbidities.

09:35 (ist)

Over 1.54 crore vaccine doses administered so far

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses given in the country has crossed 1.54 crore which include 6,09,845 shots administered on Tuesday, the Union health ministry said in its provisional data.
09:34 (ist)

Mumbai records two new COVID-19 fatalities, lowest in 10 months

Mumbai reported only two COVID-19 fatalities, the lowest in the last 10 months, on Tuesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

It took the toll due to the pandemic in India's financial capital to 11,476, while the caseload increased to 3,27,619 with 849 new infections being reported. The city had reported over 1,000 cases a day last week.

A BMC official said the number of fatalities on Tuesday was the lowest since April last year. The daily toll has declined since the start of this year, ranging between three to 11.

Coronavirus LATEST updates: Of the total 1,11,39,516 COVID-19 infections in the country, there are over 1.70 lakh active cases. More than 1.08 crore patients have recuperated from the viral infection, said the Union health ministry on Wednesday.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses given in the country has crossed 1.54 crore which include 6,09,845 shots administered on Tuesday, the Union health ministry said in its provisional data.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on 16 January with healthcare workers (HCWs) being inoculated against the virus. Vaccination of the frontline workers (FLWs) started from 2 February.

The second phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on 1 March for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

A total of 1,54,61,864 vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till 7 pm, the ministry said.

These include 67,32,944 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 26,85,665 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 55,47,426 FLWs (1st dose), 828 FLWs (2nd dose), and 4,34,981 beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 60,020 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities, the ministry said.

A total of 6,09,845 vaccine doses were given till 7 pm on Tuesday, the forty-sixth day of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination.

Out of which 5,21,101 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 88,744 HCWs and FLWs received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report, the ministry said, adding final reports would be completed for the day by late night.

Updated Date: March 03, 2021 10:13:48 IST

