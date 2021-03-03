Coronavirus LIVE updates: India registers 14,989 new COVID-19 cases, 98 deaths in a day, says health ministry

09:53 (ist)

Mumbai adds 29 private hospitals as vaccination sites

Mumbai has been granted permission to carry out the second COVID-19 vaccination drive in 29 more private hospitals with more than 200 beds and multispecialty facilities.

These 29 hospitals fulfill all criteria prescribed by the government to be designated as COVID-19 vaccination centres (CVC), an official statement read.

The 29 more private hospitals in Mumbai include — Dr Balabhai Nanavati Hospital, Wockhardt Hospital, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Saifee Hospital, Lilavati Hospitals & Medical Research Centre, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Tata Hospital and others.

The announcement comes hours after the Centre permitted all private hospitals to give COVID vaccine if they adhere to the laid down norms.