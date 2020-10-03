Coronavirus LIVE Updates: ICMR says nearly 8 cr samples tested so far; total COVID-19 cases cross 64 lakh

12:17 (ist)

Coronavirus in Kerala LATEST Updates

Kerala records highest single-day spike of 9,258 cases, imposes Sec 144 in 8 dists

The Kerala government on Friday imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in eight of its districts as the state recorded its highest single day spike of 9,258 COVID-19 cases.

The order came into effect from 9 am on Saturday and will remain in force till 31 October midnight, according to District Collector Navjot Khosa.

The order states that gathering of more than five people in front of any bank, shops or commercial establishments will be prohibited. It also directed people to stay at home unless for essential activities.

The state has the third highest number of active cases at 77,482.