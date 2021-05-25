Coronavirus Latest News LIVE Updates: 26 May marks six months since the farmers agitation began against the farm laws. In view of this, the BKU had given a call to the farmers to march to Delhi
Coronavirus Latest News LIVE Updates: Twenty-sixth May marks six months since the farmers agitation began against the Central government's controversial farm laws. In view of this, the Bharatiya Kisan Union had given a call to the farmers to march to the capital.
"Tomorrow, 26 May will mark six months of farmer protests. Harvest season is over. BKU and farmer unions are coming to Delhi," said advocate Dhananajay Grover.
The Delhi High Court Bench hearing matters related to the COVID-19 situation in the National Capital on Tuesday refused to go into a plea regarding the proposed march by Punjab farmers into Delhi on 26 May in protest against the farm laws.
The court said that issues concerning farmers protests is being handled by the Supreme Court and the High Court will not examine the same.
The single-day rise in COVID-19 cases fell below 2 lakh taking the overall count to 2.69 crore, while the toll rose to 3,07,231, according to health ministry data updated on Tuesday.
The number of people who have recuperated from the novel coronavirus increased over 2.40 crore on Tuesday, taking the national COVID-19 recovery rate to 89.26 percent, said the health ministry.
The active cases in India further reduced to 25.86 lakh on Tuesday, comprising 9.6 percent of the total infected by the novel coronavirus .
India recorded over 1.96 lakh fresh infections in the past 24 hours, taking the country's tally over 2.69 crore.
With the death of 3,511 more coronavirus patients in the past 24 hours, the COVID-19 toll in the country climbed above 3.07 lakh, said the Union health ministry on Tuesday.
This takes the national fatality rate to 1.14 percent.
The health ministry said 12.52 lakh beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group received their first dose of vaccine on Monday and cumulatively 1.18 crore people across 37 states and UTs have received it since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive on 1 May.
The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 19.84 crore, the Union health ministry said on Monday.
West Bengal on Monday reported 17,883 new COVID-19 cases and 153 more deaths, as per a bulletin issued by the Health Department. The new cases were detected after testing 66,288 samples in the last 24 hours.
There are 1,28,585 active cases in the state at present, while 19,670 patients recovered during the day. The state has so far reported 12,84,973 cases and 14,517 deaths.
North 24 Parganas accounted for 47 deaths, while there were 35 deaths in Kolkata. Of the latest deaths, 56 were caused by comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental.
North 24 Parganas registered a maximum of 3,793 cases, while Kolkata accounted for 3,121 fresh cases.
So far, 11,41,871 people have recovered from the disease in the state.
Mira Bhattacharjee, the wife of former chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, was discharged from a private hospital after recovering from COVID-19 .
"She is fine but will have to be in home isolation for the time being. She will have to be on several medicines as well," an official of the hospital said.
The state inoculated 1,80,616 people on Monday and no adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) were reported from anywhere, an official of the Health Department said.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated a COVID-19 treating unit in Bhowanipur which was earlier the Kolkata Police Hospital.