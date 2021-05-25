Coronavirus Latest News LIVE Updates: 26 May marks six months since the farmers agitation began against the farm laws. In view of this, the BKU had given a call to the farmers to march to Delhi

Auto refresh feeds

The virus also claimed the lives of 52 more people, raising the toll in the district to 8,923, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 1.74 percent.

The COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 5,10,805 with the addition of 826 new cases of the viral infection, an official said on Tuesday. These new cases were reported on Monday, he said.

There are 1,28,585 active cases in the state at present, while 19,670 patients recovered during the day. The state has so far reported 12,84,973 cases and 14,517 deaths.

West Bengal on Monday reported 17,883 new COVID-19 cases and 153 more deaths, as per a bulletin issued by the Health Department. The new cases were detected after testing 66,288 samples in the last 24 hours.

It said 12,52,320 beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group received their first dose of Covid vaccine on Monday and cumulatively 1,18,81,337 people across 37 states and UTs have received it since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive on 1 May.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 19.84 crore, the Union health ministry said on Monday.

India's new cases fell below 2 lakh for the first time since 14 April.

India registered 1,96,427 fresh coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, taking the cumulative COVID-19 tally in the country over 2.69 crore, said the Union health ministry on Tuesday.

With the death of 3,511 more coronavirus patients in the past 24 hours, the COVID-19 toll in the country climbed above 3.07 lakh, said the Union health ministry on Tuesday. This takes the national fatality rate to 1.14 percent.

Now, COVID-19 survivors — especially those having co-morbid health issues like diabetes, heart and kidney ailments and cancer — have been found to be susceptible to the disease.

As per the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, black fungus is a rare fungal infection caused by a group of molds known as mucormycetes. It has been seen in countries like India and China, particularly among patients suffering from diabetes, cancer, or immune compromising conditions like HIV AIDS.

The symptoms of black fungus/mucormycosis are pain/stuffiness in the nose, inflammation on cheeks, fungus patch inside the mouth and swelling in the eyelids.

As noted by an article in Firstpost , the underlying cause of the disease in India is the unhygienic way of delivering oxygen to patients in many places, combined with the indiscriminate use of steroids in the treatment of COVID.

The active cases in India further reduced to 25.86 lakh on Tuesday, comprising 9.6 percent of the total infected by the novel coronavirus. India recorded over 1.96 lakh fresh infections in the past 24 hours, taking the country's tally over 2.69 crore.

The number of people who have recuperated from the novel coronavirus increased over 2.40 crore on Tuesday, taking the national COVID-19 recovery rate to 89.26 percent, said the Union health ministry

The Delhi High Court will continue to hear matters concerning the COVID-19 situation in the National Capital on Tuesday. The hearing is before Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh.

"However, since the absolute numbers have increased, patients from both age groups are being noticed more, he said.

In an interview with PTI, Dr NK Arora, Chairman of India's COVID-19 Working Group of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI), said Indian data does not show specific predilection of the currently circulating virus strains either for the youth or paediatric age group.

There is no reason to believe that children will be disproportionately affected by the coronavirus in the coming weeks and months or in the next wave, the head of government working group said, but stressed on the need for additional resource inputs to improve the paediatric Covid services.

However, they have to do registration at vaccination centres.

Lactating mothers and pregnant women can walk-in at the centres run by the Maharashtra government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) between Monday and Wednesday as they are now included in the list of the categories eligible for vaccination on the three days a BMC release said.

After a Central directive, the Mumbai civic body on Monday allowed lactating mothers and pregnant women to get themselves vaccinated against COVID-19 at approved centres without prior registration, officials said on Monday.

The Delhi High Court Tuesday dismissed a petition seeking direction to ICMR, Niti Aayog and others regarding reconsideration of the prevalent treatment protocol for mild cases of COVID-19 and to also modify the treatment protocol in the disease.

"Besides this, 23,680 vials of Amphotericin- B were allocated across the country on 21 May," the added ministry.

As cases of black fungus are on the rise, an additional 19,420 vials of Amphotericin- B, the antifungal drug used to treat it, has been allocated to all states/UTs and Central Institutions on 24 May, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers said on Tuesday.

The region's districts of Nashik and Ahmednagar — the two worst affected during the second wave of the pandemic — has registered maximum number of mucormycosis cases. Also, the highest number of fatalities due to this ailment so far has been reported from Nashik followed by Ahmednagar.

The Nashik division, comprising five districts, has recorded 576 cases of mucormycosis or black fungus along with 23 deaths related to the infection till now, according to Times of India .

A total of 21,947 tests were conducted on 24 May. The city recorded 48 deaths taking the toll to 14,671. The city had on Sunday reported 1,431 new cases, 49 fatalities and 1,470 recoveries.

Mumbai recorded a dip in fresh coronavirus infections on Monday at 1,057 cases, taking the cumulative total to 6,98,867. The number of recoveries has continued to outnumber the daily new cases at 1,312, pushing the total number of recoveries to 6,53,998.

The court said that issues concerning farmers protests is being handled by the Supreme Court and the High Court will not examine the same.

The Delhi High Court Bench hearing matters related to the COVID-19 situation in the National Capital on Tuesday refused to go into a plea regarding the proposed march by Punjab farmers into Delhi on 26 May in protest against the farm laws.

"Tomorrow, 26 May will mark six months of farmer protests. Harvest season is over. BKU and farmer unions are coming to Delhi," said advocate Dhananajay Grover.

Twenty-sixth May marks six months since the farmers agitation began against the Central government's controversial farm laws. In view of this, the Bharatiya Kisan Union had given a call to the farmers to march to the capital.

"That is not an issue that we are looking. We are not here to deal with farmers' agitation. That is something the Supreme Court has looked into," said the Delhi High Court on Tuesday.

The number of people who have recuperated from the novel coronavirus increased over 2.40 crore on Tuesday, taking the national COVID-19 recovery rate to 89.26 percent, said the Union health ministry

The Delhi High Court will continue to hear matters concerning the COVID-19 situation in the National Capital on Tuesday. The hearing is before Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh.

"However, since the absolute numbers have increased, patients from both age groups are being noticed more, he said.

In an interview with PTI, Dr NK Arora, Chairman of India's COVID-19 Working Group of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI), said Indian data does not show specific predilection of the currently circulating virus strains either for the youth or paediatric age group.

There is no reason to believe that children will be disproportionately affected by the coronavirus in the coming weeks and months or in the next wave, the head of government working group said, but stressed on the need for additional resource inputs to improve the paediatric Covid services.

However, they have to do registration at vaccination centres.

Lactating mothers and pregnant women can walk-in at the centres run by the Maharashtra government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) between Monday and Wednesday as they are now included in the list of the categories eligible for vaccination on the three days a BMC release said.

After a Central directive, the Mumbai civic body on Monday allowed lactating mothers and pregnant women to get themselves vaccinated against COVID-19 at approved centres without prior registration, officials said on Monday.

The Delhi High Court Tuesday dismissed a petition seeking direction to ICMR, Niti Aayog and others regarding reconsideration of the prevalent treatment protocol for mild cases of COVID-19 and to also modify the treatment protocol in the disease.

"Besides this, 23,680 vials of Amphotericin- B were allocated across the country on 21 May," the added ministry.

As cases of black fungus are on the rise, an additional 19,420 vials of Amphotericin- B, the antifungal drug used to treat it, has been allocated to all states/UTs and Central Institutions on 24 May, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers said on Tuesday.

The region's districts of Nashik and Ahmednagar — the two worst affected during the second wave of the pandemic — has registered maximum number of mucormycosis cases. Also, the highest number of fatalities due to this ailment so far has been reported from Nashik followed by Ahmednagar.

The Nashik division, comprising five districts, has recorded 576 cases of mucormycosis or black fungus along with 23 deaths related to the infection till now, according to Times of India .

A total of 21,947 tests were conducted on 24 May. The city recorded 48 deaths taking the toll to 14,671. The city had on Sunday reported 1,431 new cases, 49 fatalities and 1,470 recoveries.

Mumbai recorded a dip in fresh coronavirus infections on Monday at 1,057 cases, taking the cumulative total to 6,98,867. The number of recoveries has continued to outnumber the daily new cases at 1,312, pushing the total number of recoveries to 6,53,998.

The court said that issues concerning farmers protests is being handled by the Supreme Court and the High Court will not examine the same.

The Delhi High Court Bench hearing matters related to the COVID-19 situation in the National Capital on Tuesday refused to go into a plea regarding the proposed march by Punjab farmers into Delhi on 26 May in protest against the farm laws.

"Tomorrow, 26 May will mark six months of farmer protests. Harvest season is over. BKU and farmer unions are coming to Delhi," said advocate Dhananajay Grover.

Twenty-sixth May marks six months since the farmers agitation began against the Central government's controversial farm laws. In view of this, the Bharatiya Kisan Union had given a call to the farmers to march to the capital.

"That is not an issue that we are looking. We are not here to deal with farmers' agitation. That is something the Supreme Court has looked into," said the Delhi High Court on Tuesday.

Coronavirus Latest News LIVE Updates: Twenty-sixth May marks six months since the farmers agitation began against the Central government's controversial farm laws. In view of this, the Bharatiya Kisan Union had given a call to the farmers to march to the capital.

"Tomorrow, 26 May will mark six months of farmer protests. Harvest season is over. BKU and farmer unions are coming to Delhi," said advocate Dhananajay Grover.

The Delhi High Court Bench hearing matters related to the COVID-19 situation in the National Capital on Tuesday refused to go into a plea regarding the proposed march by Punjab farmers into Delhi on 26 May in protest against the farm laws.

The court said that issues concerning farmers protests is being handled by the Supreme Court and the High Court will not examine the same.

The single-day rise in COVID-19 cases fell below 2 lakh taking the overall count to 2.69 crore, while the toll rose to 3,07,231, according to health ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The number of people who have recuperated from the novel coronavirus increased over 2.40 crore on Tuesday, taking the national COVID-19 recovery rate to 89.26 percent, said the health ministry.

The active cases in India further reduced to 25.86 lakh on Tuesday, comprising 9.6 percent of the total infected by the novel coronavirus .

India recorded over 1.96 lakh fresh infections in the past 24 hours, taking the country's tally over 2.69 crore.

With the death of 3,511 more coronavirus patients in the past 24 hours, the COVID-19 toll in the country climbed above 3.07 lakh, said the Union health ministry on Tuesday.

This takes the national fatality rate to 1.14 percent.

The health ministry said 12.52 lakh beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group received their first dose of vaccine on Monday and cumulatively 1.18 crore people across 37 states and UTs have received it since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive on 1 May.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 19.84 crore, the Union health ministry said on Monday.

West Bengal on Monday reported 17,883 new COVID-19 cases and 153 more deaths, as per a bulletin issued by the Health Department. The new cases were detected after testing 66,288 samples in the last 24 hours.

There are 1,28,585 active cases in the state at present, while 19,670 patients recovered during the day. The state has so far reported 12,84,973 cases and 14,517 deaths.

North 24 Parganas accounted for 47 deaths, while there were 35 deaths in Kolkata. Of the latest deaths, 56 were caused by comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental.

North 24 Parganas registered a maximum of 3,793 cases, while Kolkata accounted for 3,121 fresh cases.

So far, 11,41,871 people have recovered from the disease in the state.

Mira Bhattacharjee, the wife of former chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, was discharged from a private hospital after recovering from COVID-19 .

"She is fine but will have to be in home isolation for the time being. She will have to be on several medicines as well," an official of the hospital said.

The state inoculated 1,80,616 people on Monday and no adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) were reported from anywhere, an official of the Health Department said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated a COVID-19 treating unit in Bhowanipur which was earlier the Kolkata Police Hospital.