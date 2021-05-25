live

Coronavirus Latest News LIVE Updates: Wont interfere in farmers' proposed rally on 26 May, SC looking into matter, says Delhi HC

Coronavirus Latest News LIVE Updates: 26 May marks six months since the farmers agitation began against the farm laws. In view of this, the BKU had given a call to the farmers to march to Delhi

FP Staff May 25, 2021 12:51:21 IST
Coronavirus Latest News LIVE Updates: Wont interfere in farmers' proposed rally on 26 May, SC looking into matter, says Delhi HC

Coronavirus Latest News Live Updates: COVID Death Cases Vaccine Lockdown Treatment for Black Fungus, White Fungus, Covid Symptoms Latest News. AP

12:39 (ist)

Coronavirus Latest News Updates

Farmers to hold protest rally in Delhi tomorrow

"That is not an issue that we are looking. We are not here to deal with farmers' agitation. That is something the Supreme Court has looked into," said the Delhi High Court on Tuesday.

Twenty-sixth May marks six months since the farmers agitation began against the Central government's controversial farm laws. In view of this, the Bharatiya Kisan Union had given a call to the farmers to march to the capital.

"Tomorrow, 26 May will mark six months of farmer protests. Harvest season is over. BKU and farmer unions are coming to Delhi," said advocate Dhananajay Grover.
12:37 (ist)

Coronavirus Latest News Updates

Wont interfere in farmers' proposed rally on 26 May, SC looking into matter: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court Bench hearing matters related to the COVID-19 situation in the National Capital on Tuesday refused to go into a plea regarding the proposed march by Punjab farmers into Delhi on 26 May in protest against the farm laws.

The court said that issues concerning farmers protests is being handled by the Supreme Court and the High Court will not examine the same.
12:24 (ist)

Coronavirus Latest News Updates

Mumbai adds 1,057 new cases; recoveries outnumber single-day tally

Mumbai recorded a dip in fresh coronavirus infections on Monday at 1,057 cases, taking the cumulative total to 6,98,867. The number of recoveries has continued to outnumber the daily new cases at 1,312, pushing the total number of recoveries to 6,53,998.

A total of 21,947 tests were conducted on 24 May. The city recorded 48 deaths taking the toll to 14,671. The city had on Sunday reported 1,431 new cases, 49 fatalities and 1,470 recoveries.
12:15 (ist)

Coronavirus Latest News Updates

Nashik reports 576 black fungus cases, 23 deaths so far, says report

The Nashik division, comprising five districts, has recorded 576 cases of mucormycosis or black fungus along with 23 deaths related to the infection till now, according to Times of India.

The region's districts of Nashik and Ahmednagar — the two worst affected during the second wave of the pandemic — has registered maximum number of mucormycosis cases. Also, the highest number of fatalities due to this ailment so far has been reported from Nashik followed by Ahmednagar.

12:01 (ist)

Coronavirus Latest News Updates

A least 19,000 more vials of Amphotericin- B given to states: Centre

As cases of black fungus are on the rise, an additional 19,420 vials of Amphotericin- B, the antifungal drug used to treat it, has been allocated to all states/UTs and Central Institutions on 24 May, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers said on Tuesday.

"Besides this, 23,680 vials of Amphotericin- B were allocated across the country on 21 May," the added ministry.
11:49 (ist)

Coronavirus Latest News Updates

Delhi HC rejects plea seeking revise of COVID-19 treatment protocol

The Delhi High Court Tuesday dismissed a petition seeking direction to ICMR, Niti Aayog and others regarding reconsideration of the prevalent treatment protocol for mild cases of COVID-19 and to also modify the treatment protocol in the disease.
11:45 (ist)

Coronavirus Latest News Updates

Lactating mothers, pregnant women can walk-in to take vaccines in Mumbai

After a Central directive, the Mumbai civic body on Monday allowed lactating mothers and pregnant women to get themselves vaccinated against COVID-19 at approved centres without prior registration, officials said on Monday.

Lactating mothers and pregnant women can walk-in at the centres run by the Maharashtra government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) between Monday and Wednesday as they are now included in the list of the categories eligible for vaccination on the three days a BMC release said.

However, they have to do registration at vaccination centres.
11:39 (ist)

Coronavirus Latest News Updates

No reason to believe COVID-19 will disproportionately affect children in next wave: Doctor NK Arora

There is no reason to believe that children will be disproportionately affected by the coronavirus in the coming weeks and months or in the next wave, the head of  government working group said, but stressed on the need for additional resource inputs to improve the paediatric Covid services.

In an interview with PTI, Dr NK Arora, Chairman of India's COVID-19 Working Group of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI), said Indian data does not show specific predilection of the currently circulating virus strains either for the youth or paediatric age group.

"However, since the absolute numbers have increased, patients from both age groups are being noticed more, he said.
11:10 (ist)

Coronavirus Latest News Updates

Delhi HC to hear matters on COVID-19 crisis in National Capital 

The Delhi High Court will continue to hear matters concerning the COVID-19 situation in the National Capital on Tuesday. The hearing is before Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh. 
11:04 (ist)

Coronavirus Latest News Updates

COVID-19 recovery rate in India improves to 89.26%

The number of people who have recuperated from the novel coronavirus increased over 2.40 crore on Tuesday, taking the national COVID-19 recovery rate to 89.26 percent, said the Union health ministry 
10:28 (ist)

Coronavirus Latest News Updates

India's active caseload at 25.86 lakh 

The active cases in India further reduced to 25.86 lakh on Tuesday, comprising 9.6 percent of the total infected by the novel coronavirus. India recorded over 1.96 lakh fresh infections in the past 24 hours, taking the country's tally over 2.69 crore.
10:15 (ist)

Coronavirus Latest News Updates

How does black fungus enter the body?

As noted by an article in Firstpost, the underlying cause of the disease in India is the unhygienic way of delivering oxygen to patients in many places, combined with the indiscriminate use of steroids in the treatment of COVID.

How serious is black fungus?

The symptoms of black fungus/mucormycosis are pain/stuffiness in the nose, inflammation on cheeks, fungus patch inside the mouth and swelling in the eyelids.

Read full artcicle here...

10:13 (ist)

Coronavirus Latest News Updates

What is mucormycosis or black fungus?

As per the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, black fungus is a rare fungal infection caused by a group of molds known as mucormycetes. It has been seen in countries like India and China, particularly among patients suffering from diabetes, cancer, or immune compromising conditions like HIV AIDS.

Now, COVID-19 survivors — especially those having co-morbid health issues like diabetes, heart and kidney ailments and cancer — have been found to be susceptible to the disease.
10:03 (ist)

Coronavirus Latest News Updates

India records 3,511 new COVID-19 deaths 

With the death of 3,511 more coronavirus patients in the past 24 hours, the COVID-19 toll in the country climbed above 3.07 lakh, said the Union health ministry on Tuesday. This takes the national fatality rate to 1.14 percent.
09:58 (ist)

Coronavirus Latest News Updates

India's daily COVID-19 tally drops to 1.96 lakh

India registered 1,96,427 fresh coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, taking the cumulative COVID-19 tally in the country over 2.69 crore, said the Union health ministry on Tuesday.

India's new cases fell below 2 lakh for the first time since 14 April.
09:48 (ist)

Coronavirus Latest News Updates

Over 19.84 cr inoculated, including almost 2 cr in 18-44 age group, so far: Centre

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 19.84 crore, the Union health ministry said on Monday.

It said 12,52,320 beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group received their first dose of Covid vaccine on Monday and cumulatively 1,18,81,337 people across 37 states and UTs have received it since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive on 1 May.
09:32 (ist)

Coronavirus Latest News Updates

Nearly 18,000 new cases, 153 deaths in Bengal 

West Bengal on Monday reported 17,883 new COVID-19 cases and 153 more deaths, as per a bulletin issued by the Health Department. The new cases were detected after testing 66,288 samples in the last 24 hours.

There are 1,28,585 active cases in the state at present, while 19,670 patients recovered during the day. The state has so far reported 12,84,973 cases and 14,517 deaths.
09:31 (ist)

Coronavirus Latest News Updates

Thane 826 new COVID-19 cases, 52 deaths

The COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 5,10,805 with the addition of 826 new cases of the viral infection, an official said on Tuesday. These new cases were reported on Monday, he said.

The virus also claimed the lives of 52 more people, raising the toll in the district to 8,923, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 1.74 percent.

