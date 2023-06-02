Coromandel Express train derails in Odisha's Balasore district

A Coromandel Express train met with an accident in Odisha’s Balasore near Bahanaga station on Friday.

At least 10 people have been reportedly injured after the passenger train collided with a goods train in Balasore. The train runs from Kolkata’s Howrah station in West Bengal to Tamil Nadu’s Chennai.

Several passengers are feared dead with many trapped inside the overturned coaches of the superfast train, according to India Today.

Coromandel Express derailed near Bahanaga station in Odisha’s Balasore on Friday, said Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO) Southern Railway.

According to CPRO Southern Railway, several bogies are reported to have derailed.

#BREAKING: Coromandel Express Train has met with an accident near Bahanaga railway station in Balasore district of Odisha. Several passengers are reportedly injured. More details are awaited. Emergency control room number: 6782262286 pic.twitter.com/NBKXpy0Qcc — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) June 2, 2023

The Special Relief Commissioner’s Office said that teams have rushed to the spot for a search and rescue operation.

Balasore Collector has also been directed to reach the spot to make all necessary arrangements and intimate the SRC if any additional help is required from the state level, added Special Relief Commissioner Office.

With inputs from agencies

