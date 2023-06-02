India

Coromandel Express train derails in Odisha's Balasore district

Coromandel Express derailed near Bahanaga station in Odisha's Balasore on Friday, said Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO) Southern Railway

FP Staff June 02, 2023 20:48:12 IST
Several feared injured after Coromandel Express derails near Bahanaga station in Balasore, Odisha. ANI

A Coromandel Express train met with an accident in Odisha’s Balasore near Bahanaga station on Friday.

At least 10 people have been reportedly injured after the passenger train collided with a goods train in Balasore. The train runs from Kolkata’s Howrah station in West Bengal to Tamil Nadu’s Chennai.

Several passengers are feared dead with many trapped inside the overturned coaches of the superfast train, according to India Today.

Coromandel Express derailed near Bahanaga station in Odisha’s Balasore on Friday, said Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO) Southern Railway.

According to CPRO Southern Railway, several bogies are reported to have derailed.

The Special Relief Commissioner’s Office said that teams have rushed to the spot for a search and rescue operation.

Balasore Collector has also been directed to reach the spot to make all necessary arrangements and intimate the SRC if any additional help is required from the state level, added Special Relief Commissioner Office.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: June 02, 2023 20:55:45 IST

