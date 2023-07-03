Cop pours water on people asleep at Pune railway station; official responds to viral video

In an incident that has garnered attention and sparked widespread condemnation for the act, a police officer has been caught on camera pouring water from a bottle on people asleep on the floor. The incident took place at Pune railway station where people lay in deep sleep inside the railway station’s premises. While Rupesh Chowdhury tweeted the infamous act first, it also caught the attention of Indu Rani Dubey, a divisional railway manager (DRM) of Pune. In light of the incident, the cop’s behaviour has been discussed, suggesting a lack of empathy and understanding on his part.

The clip shared on Twitter shows the cop, a Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel – responsible for policing railway stations – pouring water on the people. Often, train delays in India leave passengers stranded on the platforms for hours. The consequences are, frustrated passengers sleep on the premises with their luggage while awaiting the delayed train’s arrival.

Among the awakened people were a Swiggy delivery agent, as evident from his tee, an elderly man and an old woman. They were all seen sleeping in a row inside the railway premises. The user’s tweet quickly attracted attention due to a cop’s involvement.

Check out the post:

RIP Humanity 🥺🥺 Pune Railway Station pic.twitter.com/M9VwSNH0zn — 🇮🇳 Rupen Chowdhury 🚩 (@rupen_chowdhury) June 30, 2023

The video gained over 44 lakh views. The post was liked by over 16,000 users.

People expressed their emotions through comments. Check out some of the responses below:

Indu Rani Dubey, divisional railway manager (DRM) of Pune Division, express her ‘regret’ at the inconvenience caused, she wrote: “The concerned staff have been given instructions on how to deal with passengers with dignity, politeness & decency.”

Sleeping on the Platform causes inconvenience to others however the way it was handled is not a suitable way of counseling passengers. Concerned staff has been suitably advised to deal with passengers with dignity, politeness & decency. This incident is deeply regretted. — Smt. Indu Dubey (@drmpune) June 30, 2023

To which, the user expressed gratitude.

Thanks a lot Mam for your concern and timely reply 🙏🙏 — 🇮🇳 Rupen Chowdhury 🚩 (@rupen_chowdhury) June 30, 2023

Another user commented: “Government should create more waiting areas so they don’t have to sleep on the platforms and yes the trains need to be on time.”

Government should create more waiting areas so they don’t have to sleep on the platforms and yes the trains need to be on time. — Senthilkumar (@senthilkumar07) June 30, 2023

A third user tagged Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Minister of Railways of India, to look into the matter. He wrote: “This hurts. Please look into this.”

Dear @AshwiniVaishnaw sir. This hurts. Please look into this. — Ramjibhai Ahir🇮🇳 (@AhirRamjibhai) June 30, 2023

“Need to arrange places where people can rest while waiting for the train. This is atrocious. It is inhuman to handle a situation like this,” wrote a fourth

Need to arrange places where people can rest while they are waiting for the train . This is atrocious. This is inhuman to handle the situation like this — Vijay (@Vijay) July 1, 2023

In 2022, Indu Rani Dubey, who belongs to the 1994-batch of Indian Railway Traffic Services, took over the charge of divisional railway manager (DRM) of Pune Division from DRM Renu Sharma. Talking about her vision for Pune railway division, Dubey – who holds a degree in Economics and Law – said, “My priorities are safe train operations, passenger amenities, improving punctuality, completion of rail projects and earnings. I will make all out efforts to ensure a better customer experience for passengers.”

