You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Cop posted in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam goes missing with service rifle, suspected to have deserted police

India PTI Apr 25, 2018 12:51:05 IST

Srinagar: A policeman, posted in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, is suspected to have deserted the force and is believed to have fled with his service rifle.

Constable Tariq Ahmad Bhat, posted at Police post Pakherpora in Budgam district, has not reported for work since Tuesday, a police official said on Wednesday.

He said Bhat's service rifle and some ammunition were also missing from the police post.

Representational image. AFP

Representational image. AFP

Efforts are on to trace the policeman who is so far being treated as a "missing", the official said, adding that the possibility of Bhat having deserted the force cannot be ruled out either.

An army man had deserted the force in Shopian district earlier this month and later joined militant ranks.


Updated Date: Apr 25, 2018 12:51 PM

Also Watch

Watch: Firstpost test rides the new Thunderbird 500X in Goa and walks you through the Royal Enfield Garage Cafe
  • Tuesday, April 17, 2018 Varun Dhawan on Shoojit Sircar's October, 5-star reviews and working with Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga
  • Saturday, April 14, 2018 Ambedkar Jayanti: Re-visiting Babasaheb's ideals exposes fake Dalit politics of Rahul Gandhi and Congress
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Varun Dhawan on Shoojit Sircar's October, 5-star reviews and working with Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga



Top Stories




Cricket Scores