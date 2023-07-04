Cop, friends pull minor girl inside car, molest her

A police constable and four of his friends have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and molesting a minor girl in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra.

The constable, attached with the C-60 unit of police, has been suspended on Monday, Chandrapur District Superintendent of Police Ravindra Singh Pardeshi said.

Forcefully made girl sit in car

The policeman alongwith his friends had gone to Mamla area of Chandrapur for a party. On their way back, they saw two couples, including a minor girl, sitting on Mamla road.

The accused allegedly forcefully made the girl sit in their vehicle and threatened the couples who were restricting them.

Threatened girl for refusing to accompany

They also threatened the minor girl and told her that they would file an offence against her if she refuses to accompany them, police said.

A friend of the girl immediately rushed to Ramnagar police station and registered a complaint.

Based on the complaint, the police arrested the five accused and booked them Indian Penal Code Sections 354 (assault or criminal force on woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 363 (kidnapping) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

A probe was on into the case, the police said.

With inputs from PTI

