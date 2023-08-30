Convener of I.N.D.I.A bloc to be decided tomorrow, says Lalu Prasad Yadav

Ahead of the I.N.D.I.A alliance meeting in Mumbai tomorrow, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Wednesday said that the agenda of the mega meeting will be to make preparations for the times ahead including deciding on the convener of the bloc.

#WATCH | Mumbai | Ahead of the meeting of the INDIA alliance, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav says, “The agenda will be to make preparations for the times ahead. Elections are approaching. If candidates have to be decided, we need to sit together.” When asked about the Convener for… pic.twitter.com/39TbR5ZUah — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2023

Addressing the reporters on Wednesday, Yadav said, “The agenda will be to make preparations for the times ahead. Elections are approaching. If candidates have to be decided, we need to sit together.”

When asked about the convener for the I.N.D.I.A alliance, he said, “It will be decided tomorrow.”

Earlier, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah had also said that the meeting will deliberate over the decision on the convener.

“The most important agenda of the meeting would be to strategise a plan to win the (Lok Sabha) elections. In the meeting, everyone will deliberate over the decision on the convenor (of the opposition bloc),” said Abdullah as he arrived in Mumbai.

VIDEO | “The most important agenda of the meeting would be to strategise a plan to win the (Lok Sabha) elections. In the meeting, everyone will deliberate over the decision on the convenor (of the opposition bloc),” says National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah as he arrives in… pic.twitter.com/BqciG4gBFK — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 30, 2023

A total of 26 to 27 parties are likely to participate in the third meeting of the newly-formed opposition alliance in Mumbai.

The I.N.D.I.A partners are scheduled to hold a two-day joint meeting on 31 August and 1 September in Mumbai.

The meeting will see discussions on the bloc’s strategies ahead of the upcoming state elections and the all-important general elections next year. The logo of the Opposition alliance is also likely to be unveiled during the two-day meeting.

A total of 26 parties, including the Congress, came together against the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre.

The inaugural meeting of the alliance was convened by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna on 23 June.

The second meeting of the group was hosted at Bengaluru in Congress-ruled Karnataka on 17-18 July.

With inputs from agencies