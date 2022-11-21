Things usually don’t go as planned, right? While we go on thinking about our own dream goals, life has its own way of leading us on to a completely different path. Not all of us realise that things happen for a good reason and we just need a bit of patience and a positive attitude to deal with the low points. Well, this was indeed the case with Sharan Hegde, a financing influencer who is now going strong as a content creator after he decided to give up his dream to get enrolled at the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore.

The content creator, who enjoys a whopping 2 million followers on his Instagram page ‘Finance with Sharan’, recently opened up about his journey and shared how he ended up becoming a finance influencer after being rejected from the reputed institute, despite having a score of 98 percent in the CAT examination.

Sharan Hegde took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself standing at the campus of his dream college i.e., IIM Bangalore, and another one as he delivered a lecture for the students. While divulging details about his story, Sharan noted how he finally got to make it to the college, not as a student but as a guest lecturer!

Check his post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharan Hegde | Investing (@financewithsharan)



Sharan wrote how he got 98 percent in CAT but was not given admission at IIM Bangalore. Now three years after that, he stands in the same place, but this time with a mic in his hands.

“I had scored a 98 % and yet not qualified. My misplaced ego was such that either IIM A, B, C, or nothing. I now realise that was stupid- since later on a huge part of my professional journey was shaped by incredible colleagues from other IIMs. I then shifted my focus to US MBA colleges. I eventually got into Columbia but guess what? I dropped out of that as well and eventually ended up giving a goddamn talk at the place where I wanted to go in the first place- IIMB”, he wrote.

Concluding the post with a message, he asserted that everything happens for good and people just need to see things from a different perspective and make the best out of it.

People also took to the comment section and lauded the young man for his inspiring journey. Some of the students also praised his session at IIM Bangalore.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.