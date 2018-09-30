Constable killed as terrorists attack police station in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district

Srinagar: A policeman was killed in a militant attack on a police station in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Sunday, police said.

#UPDATE #jammukashmir: Policeman who was injured in terror attack on a police station in Shopian has succumbed to injuries. (visuals deferred) pic.twitter.com/eJ6cyRZifG — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2018

"Terrorists in District Shopian fired indiscriminately on Police Station Shopian. The attack was repulsed by alert jawans," a police spokesman said.

He said in this incident, constable Saqib Mir sustained injuries and was evacuated to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

However, the injured jawan succumbed to injuries, the spokesman said.

Police have registered a case and investigation has been initiated in the matter, he said.