Constable killed as terrorists attack police station in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district

India Press Trust of India Sep 30, 2018 11:15:45 IST

Srinagar: A policeman was killed in a militant attack on a police station in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Sunday, police said.

"Terrorists in District Shopian fired indiscriminately on Police Station Shopian. The attack was repulsed by alert jawans," a police spokesman said.

He said in this incident, constable Saqib Mir sustained injuries and was evacuated to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

However, the injured jawan succumbed to injuries, the spokesman said.

Police have registered a case and investigation has been initiated in the matter, he said.


Updated Date: Sep 30, 2018 11:15 AM

