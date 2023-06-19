‘Conspiracy to malign shrine’: Kedarnath Temple officials on gold turning into brass videos

Calling it nothing but a ‘conspiracy’, the Kedarnath temple management has sharply refuted claims on social media platforms that the gold plating of the sanctum sanctorum of the famous place of worship in Uttarakhand is actually just brass.

At the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC), temple officials said it is a “conspiracy” to malign the shrine. The controversy erupted after some videos on social media claimed to show gold polish being added to the inner sanctum of the temple. The videos have been shared by users affiliated to the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the state.

The shorts video clips show workers inside the sanctum-sanctorum pulling out some tin cans with “gold wash” written on the lids. Another similar clip shows workers sitting on parts of gold-plated material and examining them.

The authenticity of the videos cannot be vouched for, however.

After the videos emerged, a senior priest of the Kedarnath Temple alleged a multi-crore scam in the gold plating of the shrine’s inner walls. Priest Santosh Trivedi claimed that the temple’s inner sanctum has been covered with brass plates in the name of gold plating and alleged a scam worth an estimated “Rs 125 crore”.

Trivedi, who is also the vice president of the Teerth Purohit (pilgrimage priest) Mahapanchayat, threatened to launch an agitation if those involved in the alleged scam were not called out and punished.

Temple panel chairman, Ajendra Ajay, said the video was politically motivated and the handiwork of people not happy with the record rise in the number of devotees visiting the Kedarnath temple due to improved facilities created there under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a statement he said, “”The campaign is part of a vicious political conspiracy to tarnish the image of Kedarnath Dham. It has been hatched by petty politicians who are envious of the record rise in the number of pilgrims visiting Kedarnath over the past couple of years.”

The panel also pointed out that the gold plating was done on the wishes of a donor and experts of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) supervised the work. The temple committee further clarified that the gold-plating was executed by the donor, who had jewellers prepare copper plates as a base for the plating. The donor got these plates installed in the temple through his jewellers.

“The entire work was done by the donor and we had no direct role to play in it,” said the temple panel chairman.

According to the committee’s statement, official bills and vouchers of the gold and copper plates installed in the sanctum sanctorum by the donor through his goldsmith were given to the temple management and recorded in the stock book, per rules.

No condition was placed before by the donor or any firm for this work done as a donation, nor did the donor ask for a certificate under Section 80G of the Income Tax Act from BKTC, the statement said.

The sanctum sanctorum of Badrinath Temple was also studded with gold in 2005 by the same donor.

