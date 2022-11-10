Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar writes to LG VK Saxena again, alleges threat to life, seeks transfer to jail outside Delhi

New Delhi: Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar wrote another letter Delh Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena claiming that he has been receiving “constant threats” and pressure to withdraw his complaint against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Satyendar Jain and Kailash Gehlot.

Sukesh’s lawyer Ashok K Singh, on Thursday, also sought transfer of the conman and his wife from Tihar Jail to any prison outside Delhi “to ensure safety of their lives and limbs”.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar seeks transfer to a jail outside Delhi

The letter written on 7 November was submitted to the Delhi LG on 9 November by Chandrashekhar’s lawyer.

“I hold very important evidences against them, and they are very well aware of it and will go to any extent to cause harm to me and my wife Leena Paulose, who is also lodged in Mandoli jail in the same case,” Chandrashekhar alleged in the letter.

He further alleged that the jail superintendent and other officials were putting “immense amount of pressures” on him and “harassing” him.

“Apart from this, Jain is sending me offers for compromise and if I fail to accept, me and my wife will be tortured to death,” Sukesh alleged.

He further alleged that the jail administration is being controlled by Jain and Kejriwal.

‘Physically assaulted’ inside jail premises

In his letter, Sukesh further alleged, “As the matter involves the chief minister and the home/health, jail minister, I and my wife are completely not safe in Delhi Jail till the investigation is completed and all mentioned persons are arrested and brought to justice”.

He further claimed that he was “physically assaulted” inside jail premises a couple of days ago.

“In the interest of justice…kindly transfer us to UP or Haryana or Uttarakhand Jail till all enquiries are completed…we are under grave danger because of AAP, Jain, Kejriwal and the Delhi Jail administration of Tihar and Mandoli Jails. They are so brazen that despite the Supreme Court order, I was again assaulted,” the conman alleged in his letter to the Delhi LG.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar receiving ‘constant death threats’

Sukesh’s lawyer said, “My client (Sukesh Chandrashekhar) has received constant threats and pressure to withdraw complaints filed before the Lieutenant Governor office against Aam Aadmi Party, Satyendar Jain, Arvind Kejriwal and Kailash Gehlot and also to retract from disclosure statements given to the EOW and ED during the investigation of the above-said case.”

“His treatment is going on before RML Hospital and GTB Hospital. Doctors have advised him to wear scrotal support to reduce pain,” the letter by the lawyer to the LG read.

“I am his counsel. He handed over to me his handwritten request letter dated 7 November, 2022, when I visited Mandoli jail to have a legal meeting with him on 7 November, upon his instruction, am placing it before you good office,” the lawyer said.

Meanwhile, there was no immediate reaction available from the Delhi government or AAP over the latest charges by Sukesh. Notably, the Kejriwal-led party (AAP) had earlier denied all the allegations and called it a diversionary tactic.

Earlier, the AAP had alleged that the BJP was using Sukesh as a “star campaigner” fearing defeat in Gujarat and MCD polls in Delhi.

Sukesh had earlier written to the Delhi LG seeking a CBI probe against Kejriwal and others for alleged threat and corruption.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s claims against Delhi government and AAP

He had alleged that Jain extorted Rs 10 crore in 2019 in exchange of his safety in prison. The conman later issued a press release from jail, alleging that in 2016 he had delivered Rs 50 crore to Jain at his farmhouse in Asola, after which Kejriwal and others met him at a hotel for dinner.

In his latest letter, Chandrashekhar urged the L-G to “direct the CBI to initiate an urgent investigation in detail and allow me to file FIR for the same as the pressure is getting too much and any undue event may take place. “Before that the truth about AAP should be exposed as the matter is not only about Jain…Arvind Kejriwal and Kailash Gahlot are also a part of all the episodes that have taken place.”

Sukesh also claimed that he had in August given a part statement regarding his allegations to the CBI.

The letter written to the LG in October had alleged that more than Rs 50 crore was given to the AAP on the promise of giving Sukesh an important post in the party in south Zone, and getting him nominated to the Rajya Sabha.

“In 2019 again I was visited by Satyendar Jain and his secretary and his close friend Sushil in jail, and asking me to pay Rs 2 crore every month to him as protection money to live safely in jail, and to get even basic facility provided,” he had said.

He had also alleged that “Jain asked me to pay Rs 1.50 crore to DG prison Sandeep Goel, who, he said, was a loyal associate of his. He forced me to pay and a total amount of Rs 10 crore in matter of two to three months was extorted from me through constant pressure.”

He had further claimed that all the amounts were collected in Kolkata through his associate. “Hence a total amount of Rs 10 crore was paid to Satyender Jain, and Rs 12.50 crore to DG prison Sandeep Goel,” the letter had alleged, adding that Chandrashekhar had given these facts to the ED.

Earlier this month, Goel was transferred from the Tihar Jail and asked to report to the police headquarters till further orders.

With inputs from PTI

