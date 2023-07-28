Conjunctivitis hits Delhi with over 100 cases a day

Delhi has been witnessing a rapid rise in eye flu cases with AIIMS recording over 100 cases per day.

Dr JS Titiyal, Chief of RP Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) said, “We are getting at least 100 cases of conjunctivitis per day. There is usually a seasonal increase in conjunctivitis cases, which coincides with the flu season. The conjunctivitis cases are mostly caused by the virus.”

Conjunctivitis cases are reported each year during monsoon season, “Red eye returns with monsoon, itching, redness, watering and sometimes discharge,” Dr Harsh Kumar, Ophthalmologist, Centre for Sight told ANI.

Delhi govt issues advisory

The increasing number of conjunctivitis cases has prompted the Delhi government to issue an advisory for all private and government schools.

The government has advised all schools in Delhi to ensure cleanliness and hygiene by making sure students wash their hands regularly.

“Preventing eye flu is necessary to avoid the inconveniences caused by the infection. One must maintain good eye health hygiene and avoid touching eyes with bare or unwashed hands,” the advisory said.

What is conjunctivitis?

Conjunctivitis is an infection that causes the eyes to itch or leads to inflammation and redness.

It can be caused by allergies or bacterial or viral infections.

Symptoms include red eyes, itching, irritation, burning, eye pain, watery eyes, swelling, discharge from the eyes, pink or red colour in the white of eyes and blurred vision.