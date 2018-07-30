Congress to start 11-day public interaction campaign in Chhattisgarh today; will discuss 'failures of BJP rule'

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh Congress will embark on a 11-day jan samvad (public interaction) campaign from Tuesday to highlight the failures of the 15-year BJP rule in the state.

The state is slated for Assembly polls at the end of 2018.

The campaign will cover 54 Assembly constituencies and will involve door-to-door campaigns, street plays etc. in urban civic bodies of the state, state Congress spokesperson Dhananjay Singh Thakur told PTI.

"Senior Congress leaders and MLAs will conduct door-to-door campaigns and hold meetings with the business community, social organisations, farmers groups as well as senior citizens during the 11 days," Thakur said.

"We will hold interactions on issues like the BJPs misrule, rising corruption, inflation and unemployment. People will also be informed about the Congress partys vision," he added.

He also said that the party's national leaders would participate in the campaign that will end on August 10.