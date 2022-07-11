Congress' Sonia Gandhi now summoned by Enforcement Directorate on 21 July for questioning in National Herald case

Congress president Sonia Gandhi was earlier summoned by the ED on 8 June, but she did not appear for the probe as she tested positive for COVID-19

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has issued fresh summon to Congress president Sonia Gandhi and asked her to appear before it on 21 July for questioning in the alleged money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper.

Earlier, Sonia Gandhi was summoned by the ED on 8 June, but she did not appear for the probe as she tested positive for COVID-19. In a written request to the probe agency, the Congress president sought deferment of summons by few weeks till she recovers completely from the virus and a lung infection.

She was released from the hospital in the mid of last month.

Another summon was issued to her on 23 June, but Sonia Gandhi had sought its postponement as she said she was still recouping.

Her son and Congress MP, Rahul Gandhi was also summoned by the ED in June. He was questioned for about 54 hours at the agency's office over five sittings, between 16 and 22 June.

The investigators questioning him over multiple sessions and recording his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The investigation pertains to alleged financial irregularities in Young Indian, promoted by the Congress, that owns the National Herald newspaper.

A fresh case was registered by the ED recently under the criminal provisions of the PMLA after a trial court in New Delhi took cognisance of an Income-Tax department probe against Young Indian on the basis of a private criminal complaint filed by former BJP MP Subramanian Swamy in the year 2013.

Swamy had alleged that Sonia and Rahul Gandhi of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds, with Young Indian allegedly paying only Rs 50 lakh to obtain the right to recover Rs 90.25 crore that AJL owed to the Congress.

The Delhi High Court in February 2021, issued a notice to the Gandhis for their reply on Swamy's plea, seeking to lead evidence in the matter before the trial court.

With inputs from agencies

