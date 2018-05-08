Congress MPs withdraw plea challenging rejection of impeachment notice against CJI: A sequence of events

Two Congress MPs on Tuesday withdrew their plea in the Supreme Court challenging rejection of the impeachment notice against Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra by Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu.

After a 45-minute hearing, a five-judge bench headed by Justice AK Sikri declared the petition dismissed as withdrawn.

After senior advocate Kapil Sibal raised some objections on the setting up of the five-judge constitution bench to hear the matter, Attorney General KK Venugopal said only two MPs of Congress have approached the apex court.

Venugopal submitted that six other parties, which had given a notice for impeachment, did not move the top court.

The attorney-general said, "the presumption is that all others have not supported the stand taken by the Congress to challenge the rejection of impeachment notice by Naidu."

Earlier during the hearing, Sibal had raised questions on the setting up of the constitution bench, including who passed the order for setting up the five-judge bench to hear the matter.

He further said the matter was listed before the five-judge bench through an administrative order and the CJI cannot pass such orders in this matter. Sibal argued that CJI Dipak Misra was not in authority to set up a Constitutional bench as the impeachment notice of the Opposition was moved against him, reported The Financial Express.

Sibal had also sought of a copy of the order on setting up of the bench, saying they intended to challenge it.

However, the bench also comprising Justices SA Bobde, NV Ramana, Arun Mishra and AK Goel refused to share the copy of the order and asked Sibal what purpose would it serve. Sibal, according to The New Indian Express, maintained that only after getting the order would he decide whether to challenge it or accept it. However, when the Supreme Court expressed reluctance to part with the administrative order, Sibal decided to withdraw the petition, the report added.

The bench then said it is a "piquant and unprecedented situation where the CJI is party and other four judges may also have some role."

The Financial Express report quoted senior advocate Prashant Bhushan as saying that the matter was mentioned before the court number 2 on Monday and the court said that it will look into the matter. But the registrar in the evening mentioned that the matter has been listed before the court number 6, he added.

Naidu had on 23 April rejected the impeachment notice against the CJI given by seven Opposition parties led by the Congress on five grounds of "misbehaviour". This was the first time that an impeachment notice was filed against a sitting CJI.

With inputs from PTI

