Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury may appear before Privileges Committee to respond to allegations

Chowdhury was suspended from Lok Sabha for 'unruly behaviour' on August 10.

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury may appear before the Privileges Committee on August 30 to respond to allegations against him.

The Privilege Committee of Lok Sabha has decided to give an opportunity to Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to appear before the Committee to respond to allegations against him, ANI quoted Parliament sources as saying.

Chowdhury was suspended from Lok Sabha for ‘unruly behaviour’ on August 10.

Congress’ Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says “The meeting of the Privilege Committee is happening as per the rules. I don’t have anything to say about it. I don’t even know the agenda of the meeting. I hope that proceedings will happen as per the rules. The Speaker (Lok Sabha) will take a decision after the committee submits a report to him. This (suspension from Lok Sabha) did not happen as per the rules”.

Published on: August 18, 2023 16:57:42 IST

